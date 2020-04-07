NEW YORK, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Glassbox, the leading analytics platform used to optimize user experiences on web and mobile applications, today announced a $40 million Series C funding round led by Brighton Park Capital. As part of the investment, Lisa Hammitt, Global VP of Data & AI at VISA and Special Advisor to Brighton Park, and Zachary Gut, a partner at Brighton Park, will join the board. Existing investors include Updata Partners, Ibex Investors, Gefen Capital and CEIIF bringing the company's total funding to $70 million.
Glassbox's pioneering technology equips enterprises with a new generation of visibility over their digital platforms. Companies are able to receive a complete playback of every digital customer journey, identify vital trends and patterns to optimize the customer experience and maximize efficiency. Founded by Yaron Gueta, Hanan Blumstein and Yoav Schreiber, the company's platform is the only solution that captures data both on the server and client side, providing key consumer insights.
The news comes after a record first quarter and 2019 for Glassbox, with revenue more than doubling for the third year in a row. Glassbox believes it can maintain the strong momentum this year through helping companies navigate the digital world.
"Even in these extremely difficult times, digital traffic is surging and companies are focused on how to communicate with new and existing customers digitally. Our technology helps the most sophisticated companies in the world map, protect and grow their digital assets," said Yaron Morgenstern, CEO of Glassbox. "The Glassbox platform bridges the gap between traditional APM and front-end marketing solutions with thousands of users across different departments using our technology. We are on a mission to help great companies achieve excellent digital outcomes, and our investors' confidence in us at this moment in time is inspiring."
"Glassbox stood out as the best product in an important, growing market," said Zach Gut at Brighton Capital. "The company's approach enables businesses to seamlessly enhance their capabilities and remain competitive in a rapidly evolving world defined by digitization. We are thrilled to be partnering with Glassbox's talented team and join them on their exciting journey."
Glassbox will be using the funding to expand their teams globally, as well as invest in further enhancing their products. The company is already working with leading enterprises across a host of industries including many Fortune 500 companies.
About Glassbox:
Glassbox empowers organizations to manage and optimize the entire digital lifecycle of their web and mobile customers. Leveraging unparalleled big data, behavioural analytics, session replay, free-text search, application monitoring, and machine learning capabilities, Glassbox enables enterprises to see not only what online and mobile customers are doing but also why they are doing it. Most importantly, Glassbox informs and facilitates action based on those insights that can lead to enhanced customer experience, improved conversion ratios, higher sales, agile IT troubleshooting, and also improved regulatory compliance and faster customer disputes resolution. Glassbox's solutions are used by medium to very large enterprises globally across a wide range of verticals. Founded in 2010, Glassbox is headquartered in London, with offices in New York and Tel Aviv. www.glassboxdigital.com
