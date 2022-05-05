Longtime Next Generation Ultrasound Technology Pioneer and Executive to Lead Cutting-edge Intracardiac Therapy Guided Imaging Developer
PORTLAND, Ore., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- YorLabs, a developer of cutting-edge intracardiac image guided therapy solutions, today announced the appointment of Glen McLaughlin, Ph.D., as president and chief executive officer for the company. McLaughlin is known as a pioneering developer and executive in ultrasound medical imaging technology, founding Zonare Medical Systems, Inc., in 1999, which was eventually acquired by Mindray, a $50+ billion market cap, multi-national healthcare equipment provider (largest medical device company in China). He joins Anshumali Roy, founder and chief technology officer for YorLabs, and William "Bill" Starling, a veteran healthcare venture capitalist of more than 40 years, who recently was named chairman of the board. "Glen brings a wealth of technological and industry experience to the YorLabs team," said Roy. "His significant knowledge of ultrasound technology from both the engineering and executive standpoints will provide the expertise we need in leading our efforts to provide world class, intracardiac therapy guided imaging. Coupled with Bill's longtime success in this market, we are assembling an accomplished team of indust ry leaders to fulfill our vision."
McLaughlin was the founder of Zonare Medical Systems, which developed a next generation ultrasound platform, Zone Sonography Technology. During his tenure at Zonare, he held a variety of positions including president, chief technical officer and vice president of product marketing and engineering. After the company was acquired by Mindray, McLaughlin served as president of the Silicon Valley-based Innovation Center, vice president of Global Corporate Partnerships and chief product officer of the worldwide ultrasound production line. He holds a Ph.D. in electrical engineering from Stanford University and has obtained more than 50 patents.
"I am excited about the company's vision, which would substantially impact electrophysiology (EP) and interventional cardiology (IC) cath labs," said McLaughlin. "Today's cath lab faces numerous challenges including capital constraints and disparate systems. Our vision is to provide a comprehensive, integrated therapy imaging solution with superb image quality and significantly improved workflow, while offering relief from large capital outlays and enabling ongoing, state-of-the art visualization."
To this end, YorLabs is designing its solution to provide automatic upgrades to maintain cutting-edge technology throughout the lifecycle of the platform. The company is developing novel algorithms to enable world class, intracardiac image guided therapy performance with dedicated application and procedural based settings and offerings. The YorLabs solution will be an intuitive user interface platform, resulting in significant clutter and size reduction along with a greatly enhanced workflow.
"As we continue to build a world class team to provide a world class solution, we look to veterans, such as Glen, to lead the charge," said Starling. "We will continue to add additional highly experienced cardiology, ultrasound and other healthcare professionals to support this endeavor. Ultimately, all of our team's goal is to offer clinicians the ability to provide the utmost excellence in patient care."
About YorLabs
