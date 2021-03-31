DALLAS, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Glenn Law Firm recently launched a new website to serve clients in Dallas, TX. Designed with a modern look, the site provides current clients and potential clients with resources for personal injury claims that are easy to find with a streamlined user interface.
Glenn Law Firm is proud of the following memberships and awards:
- State Bar of Texas
- Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum
- Million Dollar Advocates Forum
- Texas Trial Lawyers Association
- The National Trial Lawyers Top 100 Trial Lawyers
The firm, founded by Dallas car accident lawyer David Glenn, focuses on personal injury law and is willing to fight for clients and to take a case to trial. Since the law firm opened, Mr. Glenn has taken over 100 cases to jury trial.
Certified in Personal Injury Trial Law, Texas Board of Legal Specialization, Attorney Glenn has recovered millions for his clients in cases involving amputations, burns, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries and other catastrophic injuries sustained in car accidents, motorcycle accidents, truck accidents and distracted driving accidents.
A graduate of Baylor University School of Law, Mr. Glenn provides clients with the individual attention they deserve.
CONTACT: David Glenn
(817) 424-5999
About Glenn Law Firm
The Glenn Law Firm handles cases throughout Texas, including all types of catastrophic personal injury claims including amputations, burns, brain injuries, and spinal cord injuries, and also wrongful death.
Contact Information: For additional information, please call (817) 424-5999, or email using the contact form on our website.
For more information about personal injury claims, visit https://glennlawfirm.com or https://glennlawfirm.com/dallas/car-accident-lawyer/
Media Contact
Ray Grubman, Triple Digital, +1 864-201-2808, rgrubman@tripledigital.com
Lisa Mclain, Triple Digital, 863-712-4406, lmclain@tripledigital.com
SOURCE Glenn Law Firm