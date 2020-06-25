NEW YORK, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gloat, the AI-powered talent marketplace company is offering new tools and features to help companies become more agile and meet their changing needs. Already used by some of the largest employers in the world - including Unilever and Schneider Electric - Gloat is helping companies meet the rising challenges of internal talent management.
New features include: Dynamic Talent Allocation, Succession Planning, Workforce Insights & Planning, Team Development, and Dynamic Employee Career Pathing.
An expansion of Gloat's leading AI platform, these new offerings will enable companies to adapt to unforeseen challenges as well as unlock employee capacity, redeploy internal talent, increase engagement, and revolutionize the future of work. COVID-19 has led to major workforce changes and impacted organizations across the globe. By providing new tools to make talent management simpler, Gloat is addressing challenges organizations now face.
"Businesses are entering a world with new challenges and ever-changing workforce dynamics," said Ben Reuveni, CEO and Founder of Gloat. "We've heard from our clients, the pandemic highlighted that building an agile and future-proofed workforce is key for their survival. Gloat's expanded platform reinforces our commitment to our clients' changing needs and the new reality we all face. Artificial intelligence will play a key role helping enterprises build a future-proof workforce and we're excited to have some of the globe's most trusted brands join us in that journey."
Gloat's new AI-powered Workforce Agility features include:
- Dynamic Talent Allocation
Gloat helps organizations balance skills, availability, and aspirations at scale by staffing projects and gigs with the help of AI-driven recommendations. McKinsey research finds that companies that quickly reallocated talent resources during the last two economic crises nearly doubled their shareholder returns.
- Succession Planning
Gloat provides a company-wide perspective allowing businesses to recognize personnel needs and take immediate action to address gaps or changes. Succession Planning positions companies to be fully supported and protected from impending vacancies with increased visibility, tracking, and actionable succession plans.
- Dynamic Actionable Career Pathing
Gloat puts employees in the driver's seat by helping them create a personally-tailored career roadmap. This revolutionary approach allows employees to set goals and learn how to achieve them for professional advancement.
- Workforce Planning & Insights
Gloat's live talent marketplace generates an abundance of real-time data that enhances workforce decisions. From supply and demand of skills, to impending gaps and trends, it ensures organizations are always prepared.
- Team Development
This tool allows companies to streamline their teams by giving them a bird's-eye view of the crew they've assembled. Managers will be able to track their team members' progress and discover gaps to maximize talent.
Recently, Alan Jope, CEO of Unilever, credited Gloat's platform for contributing to the company's agility and overall success in Q1. He said in part, "We're drawing on our adaptability by quickly redeploying teams from parts of the business with low demand to the areas that are seeing high demand. This has been enabled by a digital internal talent marketplace called Flex [Gloat Talent Marketplace], that matches employees who have capacity with opportunities to do interesting new types of work."
Learn more about these tools and others by visiting www.gloat.com.
About Gloat: Founded in 2015, Gloat is redefining the future of work with its mission to democratize career development, unlock skills, and help enterprises build a future-proof workforce. The company was founded by Ben Reuveni, Amichai Schreiber, and Danny Shteinberg, and is based in New York. The company has offices across the globe with a large R&D center in Tel Aviv, Israel. www.gloat.com