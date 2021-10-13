DUBLIN, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Micro-LED and Mini-LED Displays: Global Markets 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study provides an updated review of ultra-small LED technologies, including materials, fabrication processes, manufacturing issues, and applications. It also offers a detailed market analysis for ultra-small LED products by segment (i.e., category, product type, application, region), describing technical aspects and trends that will affect the future growth of this market.
The global market for mini-LED and micro-LED products should grow from $705 million in 2021 to $11.5 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 74.8% for the period of 2021-2026.
The optoelectronics market for mini-LED and micro-LED products should grow from $684 million in 2021 to $10.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 75.8% for the period of 2021-2026.
The automotive market for mini-LED and micro-LED products should grow from $37 million in 2021 to $498 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 68.2% for the period of 2021-2026.
Report Scope
This report provides an updated review of mini/micro-LEDs, including materials, fabrication processes, and properties, and identifies current and emerging applications for these devices.
The publisher delineates the current market status for ultra-small LEDs, defines trends and presents growth forecasts for the next five years. The mini/micro-LED market is analyzed based on the following segments: category, product type, application and region. In addition, technological issues, including key events and the latest developments, are discussed.
More specifically, the market analysis conducted for this report is divided into five sections.
In the first section, an introduction to the topic and a historical review of ultra-small LED technologies are provided, including an outline of recent events. In this section, current and emerging applications for mini/micro-LEDs are also identified and grouped into segments (i.e., optoelectronics, healthcare, automotive, and others).
The second section provides a technological review of ultra-small LEDs. This section offers a comparison with alternative technologies and a detailed description of materials and fabrication processes used to produce these devices. This section concludes with an analysis of the most important technological developments since 2018, including examples of significant patents recently issued or applied for. The chapter ends with a highlight of the most active research organizations operating in this field and their activities.
The third section entails a global market analysis for ultra-small LEDs. Global revenues (sales data in millions of dollars) are presented for each segment (i.e., category, product type, application, region), with actual data referring to the years 2019 and 2020, and estimates for 2021. Revenues are at the manufacturing level.
The analysis of current revenues for ultra-small LED products is followed by a detailed presentation of market growth trends based on industry growth, technological trends and regional trends. The third section concludes by providing projected revenues for ultra-small LED products within each segment, together with forecast CAGRs for the period 2021 through 2026. Projected and forecast revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.
In the fourth section of the study, which covers the global industry structure, the report offers a list of the leading suppliers of mini/micro-LED products, along with a description of their offerings. The analysis includes a description of the geographical distribution of these firms and an evaluation of other key industry players. Detailed company profiles of the top players are also provided.
The fifth and final sections includes an analysis of recently issued U.S. patents, with a summary of patents related to mini/micro-LED materials, manufacturing processes and applications. Patent analysis is performed by region, country, assignee, patent category, device category, material type and application.
The Report Includes
- Estimation of the market size and analyses of market trends, with data from 2019, 2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Evaluation of current and forecasted market for mini
- and micro-LEDs by product category, product type, application, and region and identification of market growth trends
- Coverage of milestones in the history of Mini
- and Micro-LEDs, recent events, emerging applications, and information on most popular display technologies
- Information on main types of devices and related technologies and identification of latest technological developments and current research activities
- Comparison between OLEDs, LCDs and Ultra-small LED Displays and description of their manufacturing and fabrication processes
- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis
- Comprehensive profiles of major players in the industry, including Apple, Broadcom, LG Display, Samsung Electronics, and Sony
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- LED Miniaturization and Ultra-Small LEDs
- LED Market
- Milestones in the History of Mini- and Micro-LEDs and Recent Events
- Current and Emerging Applications for Mini-LEDs and Micro-LEDs
- Optoelectronics
- Healthcare
- Automotive
- Others
Chapter 4 Technology
- Introduction
- Current Most Popular Display Technologies
- Liquid Crystal Displays
- OLEDs
- OLEDs Versus LCDs Versus Ultra-Small LED Displays
- Ultra-Small LED Manufacturing
- Fabrication of Mini-LED Backlight Structures
- Fabrication of Self-emissive Displays
- Fabrication Issues of Ultra-Small LED Displays
- Latest Technological Developments, 2018 to Present
- Micro-LEDs with Nanoporous Surface to Embed Quantum Dots
- Nanowire Micro-LED Display
- Touch Panel Display with Micro-LEDs
- Direct Mass Transfer Method for Micro-LED Arrays
- Micro-LED with Multiple Mesa Structures
- Micro-LED Mass Transfer and Bonding Method with Photosensitive Material
- Other Relevant Research and Development Activities
Chapter 5 Global Markets
- Analysis Outline
- Global Market Summary
- Current Market Status
- Market by Category
- Market by Product Type
- Market by Application
- Market by Region
- Market Growth Trends
- Optoelectronics
- Automotive
- Healthcare
- Other Applications
- Other Technological Trends
- Regional Trends
- Market by Category
- Market by Product Type
- Market by Application
- Market by Region
Chapter 6 Global Industry Structure and Company Profiles
- Leading Suppliers of Ultra-Small LED-Based Products
- Distribution of Leading Suppliers by Product Type and Region
- Other Industry Players
- Company Profiles
- Aledia
- Apple
- AU Optronics
- Boe Technology Group
- Broadcom
- Creeled
- Ennostar
- Hon Hai Precision Industry
- Kyocera
- Lg Display
- Lumileds
- Nanionstar Optoelectronics
- Nichia
- Osram
- Samsung Electronics
- San'an Optoelectronics
- Seoul Semiconductor
- Sony
- Vishay Intertechnology
- Vuzix
Chapter 7 Patent Analysis
- Introduction
- Summary of Recently Awarded Patents
- General Trends
- Trends by Country and Region
- Trends by Assignee
- Trends by Patent Category
- Trends by Device Category
- Trends by Material Type
- Trends by Application
