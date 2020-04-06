DUBLIN, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Clustering Software Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global clustering software market reached a value of US$ 2.8 Billion in 2019. Looking forward, the market is anticipated to reach levels worth US$ 3.6 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.6% during 2020-2025.
The growing information technology (IT) sector, along with the increasing adoption of cloud computing systems by organizations, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Enterprises are utilizing complex operating systems and software applications that are combined using clustering software to manage the workload virtually and process information to perform tasks effectively.
Furthermore, the growing demand from small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and increasing organizational dependence on unified IT infrastructure, are other factors contributing to the market growth. Organizations are adopting virtualized environments as a preventive measure against losses due to downtime, which is further leading to increasing investments in cloud deployments.
Additionally, clustering software also provides contingency capabilities such as failovers that enables the organizations to evade unforeseen threats to the network.
Other factors, including rapid urbanization, technological advancements and extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are projected to drive the market further.
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being HP, IBM, Fujitsu, Microsoft Incorporation, NEC Corp., Oracle, Red Hat, Silicon Graphics International, Symantec, VMware, etc.
Key Questions Answered
- How has the global clustering software market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the solution?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the component?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the operating system?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?
- What is the structure of the global clustering software market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the market?
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Clustering Software Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Solution
6.1 System Management
6.2 Parallel Environment
6.3 Workload Management
6.4 Others
7 Market Breakup by Component
7.1 Professional Services
7.2 Software
7.3 Licenses
8 Market Breakup by Operating System
8.1 Windows
8.2 Linux and Unix
8.3 Others
9 Market Breakup by Deployment Type
9.1 On-premises
9.2 Hosted
10 Market Breakup by End-user
10.1 Small & Medium Organizations
10.2 Large Organizations
11 Market Breakup by Application
11.1 Aerospace and Defense
11.2 Academic and Research Institutes
11.3 BFSI
11.4 Gaming
11.5 Others
12 Market Breakup by Region
12.1 North America
12.2 Europe
12.3 Asia Pacific
12.4 Middle East and Africa
12.5 Latin America
13 SWOT Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Strengths
13.3 Weaknesses
13.4 Opportunities
13.5 Threats
14 Value Chain Analysis
15 Porters Five Forces Analysis
15.1 Overview
15.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
15.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
15.4 Degree of Competition
15.5 Threat of New Entrants
15.6 Threat of Substitutes
16 Price Indicators
17 Competitive Landscape
17.1 Market Structure
17.2 Key Players
17.3 Profiles of Key Players
17.3.1 HP
17.3.1.1 Company Overview
17.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.1.3 Financials
17.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
17.3.2 IBM
17.3.3 Fujitsu
17.3.4 Microsoft Corporation
17.3.5 NEC Corp.
17.3.6 Oracle
17.3.7 Red Hat
17.3.8 Silicon Graphics International
17.3.9 Symantec
17.3.10 VMware
