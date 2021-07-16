DUBLIN, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "3D Mapping and Modelling Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Component, 3D Mapping Application, 3D Modelling Application, and Vertical" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 3D mapping and modelling market was valued at US$ 4,089.66 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 12,146.23 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2020 to 2028. the forecast period for this study.
The 3D mapping and modelling market players are experiencing significant demand for their products. However, if the users are averse to learn the basics of using 3D mapping and modelling tools, they might fail to use them efficiently; this calls for hiring experienced workforce or technical support staff for performing these tasks. Also, the SMEs in developing and third world countries face a major challenge in terms of lack of in-house knowledge regarding these solutions and their benefits. This can be attributed to relatively low adoption of cloud-based solutions in countries. Thus, the insufficient availability of skilled workforce and supporting infrastructure in the developing regions is hampering the 3D mapping and modelling market growth.
In terms of geography, the 3D mapping and modelling market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and SAM. North America held the largest revenue share in 2020, followed by Europe and APAC respectively. Further, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness highest CAGR during the forecast period. The 3D mapping and modelling market is segmented on the basis of component, 3D mapping application, 3D modelling application, deployment type, organization size and vertical. Based on component, the market is segmented into software tools and services, wherein software tools are further bifurcated into 3D mapping and 3D modelling, while services are sub segmented into professional and managed services.
The software tools segment led the overall market in 2020. Based on 3D mapping application, the 3D mapping and modelling market is segmented into inspection and measurement, object reconstruction, projection and navigation, reporting and virtualization, and others. Based on 3D modelling, the 3D mapping and modelling market is segmented into product marketing, animation and movies, gaming and designing, architectural rendering, and others. The total 3D mapping and modelling market, by application is segmented into product marketing, animation and movies, gaming and designing, architectural rendering, and others. Based on deployment type, the market is divided into cloud and on-premises.
The cloud segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during 2021-2028. Based on organization size, the 3D mapping and modelling market is segmented into SMEs and large enterprises; the large enterprises segment represented a larger share of the market. Based on industry vertical, the 3D mapping and modelling market is segmented into retail and consumer goods, engineering and construction, healthcare and life sciences, transportation and logistics, government and defence, energy and utilities, media and entertainment, manufacturing, and others. The engineering and construction segment led the overall market in 2020.
The COVID-19 crisis is affecting the industries worldwide. The global economy took the worst hit in 2020 and it is likely to continue in 2021. The global economy took the worst hit in 2020 and it is likely to continue in 2021. The COVID-19 pandemic affected global supply chains and business revenues due to business shutdowns, border closing, and trade bans across the globe, which interrupted marketing and sales activities of companies operating in the global 3D mapping and modelling market. Thus, there was a decline in y-o-y growth rate during the year 2020. However, the surge in demand of software solutions for higher efficiency and productivity in various industry verticals due to COVID-19 outbreak and the adoption of 3D mapping and modelling solutions is anticipated to witness growth over the forecast period.
Major players operating in the global 3D mapping and modelling market include Golden Software, LLC; CyberCity 3D, Inc.; Pix4D SA; Pixologic, Inc. ; Flight Evolved; Maxon Computer GmbH; Onionlab; WRLD; GeoDigital; GeoSLAM; Mapbox; DeepMap; Civil Maps; Hivemapper Inc.; Shapr3D Zrt; Innersight Labs Ltd; Astrivis;Pointivo Inc.; Dynamic Platform Co., Ltd.; Bentley Systems Incorporated; Alphabet Inc.; Esri; Autodesk, Inc.; Airbus S.A.S.; Intermap Technologies; The Foundry Visionmongers Limited; Trimble Inc.; SaaB AB; Dassault Systemes SE; Adobe; Mitsubishi Electric Corporation; Topcon Corporation and Apple Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Key Takeaways
3. Research Methodology
3.1 Coverage
3.2 Secondary Research
3.3 Primary Research
4. 3D Mapping and Modelling Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.2.1 North America
4.2.2 Europe
4.2.3 Asia-Pacific
4.2.4 Middle East and Africa
4.2.5 South America
4.3 Ecosystem Analysis
4.4 Expert Opinions
5. 3D Mapping and Modelling Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Key Market Drivers
5.1.1 Emerging Demand for 3D Animation
5.1.2 Continuous Technological Advancements in 3D Mapping and Modelling Tools
5.2 Key Market Restraints
5.2.1 Lack of Skilled Workforce and Supporting Infrastructure in Developing Regions
5.3 Key Market Opportunities
5.3.1 High Growth Potential in Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Increasing Adoption of Cloud Solutions for High Scalability and Flexibility
5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints
6. 3D Mapping and Modelling Market - Global Analysis
6.1 3D Mapping and Modelling Market Global Overview
6.2 3D Mapping and Modelling Market - Global Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
6.3 Market Share Analysis- Five Key Players (2020)
7. 3D Mapping and Modelling Market Analysis - By Component
8. 3D Mapping and Modelling Market - By 3D Mapping Application
9. 3D Mapping and Modelling Market - By 3D Modelling Application
10. 3D Mapping and Modelling Market - By Deployment Type
11. 3D Mapping and Modelling Market - By Organization Size
12. 3D Mapping and Modelling Market - By Vertical
13. 3D Mapping and Modelling Market - Geographic Analysis
14. 3D Mapping and Modelling Market- COVID-19 Impact Analysis
14.1 North America
14.1 Europe
14.2 Asia Pacific
14.3 Middle East and Africa
14.4 South and Central America
15. 3D Mapping and Modelling Market-Industry Landscape
15.1 Overview
15.2 Market Initiative
15.3 New Development
15.4 Merger and Acquisition
16. Company Profiles
16.1 Golden Software, LLC
16.1.1 Key Facts
16.1.2 Business Description
16.1.3 Products and Services
16.1.4 Financial Overview
16.1.5 SWOT Analysis
16.1.6 Key Developments
16.2 CyberCity 3D, Inc.
16.3 Pix4D SA
16.4 Pixologic, Inc.
16.5 Flight Evolved
16.6 Maxon Computer GmbH
16.7 Onionlab
16.8 WRLD
16.9 GeoDigital
16.10 GeoSLAM
16.11 Mapbox
16.12 DeepMap
16.13 Civil Maps
16.14 Hivemapper Inc.
16.15 Shapr3D Zrt
16.16 Innersight Labs Ltd
16.17 Astrivis
16.18 Pointivo Inc.
16.19 Dynamic Map Platform Co., Ltd.
16.20 Bentley Systems Incorporated
16.21 Alphabet Inc.
16.22 Esri
16.23 Autodesk, Inc.
16.24 Airbus S.A.S.
16.25 Intermap Technologies
16.26 The Foundry Visionmongers Limited
16.27 Trimble Inc.
16.28 SaaB AB
16.29 Dassault Systemes SE
16.30 Adobe
16.31 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
16.32 Topcon Corporation
16.33 Apple Inc.
17. Appendix
