The global blockchain market should reach $56.7 billion by 2026 from $6.0 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 56.9% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.
The report examines how the blockchain market is changing and how it has evolved. This analysis includes a detailed survey of new organizations in the market as well as existing organizations. At the industry level, the publisher identifies, examines, describes, and provides global and regional market sizes for 2020 and forecasts demand from 2021 through 2026.
Blockchain technology has the capability to reduce the costs associated with verifying customer transactions and thus improve access to financial services. The adoption of the technology is based on factors such as the ability of players in the market to adopt and develop this complex technology, to offer the product at an affordable price, and to secure support from the government. Early use cases of blockchain were seen in financial institutions as value-added applications were developed on the existing blockchain functionalities. In recent times, venture capital firms have been investing in startups developing blockchain technologies.
Increasing Fintech spending and venture capital funding in the technology, growing demand for blockchain technology in retail and supply chain management, and a digital transformation in the manufacturing and BFSI sectors are some of the key factors driving the growth of the current blockchain market.
However, network privacy and security concerns, as well as an unsettled regulatory environment, are hindering the market's growth. Apart from these drivers and restraints, the increasing acceptance of blockchain solutions for payments and smart contracts; the advent of AI, and the sizeable use of blockchain solutions in banking, cybersecurity, and IoT; and the rising number of blockchain start-ups will create huge opportunities for vendors in this market.
In this report, the global market blockchain has been segmented based on organization size, component, provider, type, industry, and geography. Based on organization size, the blockchain market has been categorized into SMEs and large enterprises.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Scope of Report
- Reasons for Doing the Study
- Intended Audiences
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Blockchain: Market Overview
- Introduction
- Technologies in Blockchain
- Advantages of Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology
- Evolution of Blockchain Technology
- Origin of Blockchain
- Development of Blockchain
- Market Overview
- Growing Adoption of Blockchain Technology
- Data Mishandling Issues in the BFSI Sector
- Market Dynamics
- Impact of COVID-19 on the Blockchain Market
- Implementation of Blockchain Technology
- Phase 1: Strategy (Identify and Set Goals)
- Phase 2: Developing Proof of Concept (POC)
- Phase 3: Build and Trial
- Phase 4: Rollout and Observe
- Patent Analysis
- Recently Granted Key Patents
- Blockchain Provider Ecosystem
- Blockchain Solution Providers
- Blockchain Tools and Software Providers
- Blockchain Platforms and Frameworks
- Academia Regulators and Nonprofit
- Some Blockchain-Related Use Cases/Applications
- Smart Contract Use Cases
- IoT Use Cases
- Money Transfer Use Cases
- Healthcare Use Cases
- Personal Identity Security Use Cases
- Logistics Use Cases
- Government Use Cases
- Media Use Cases
- Regulatory Structure
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Organization Size
- Introduction
- Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
- Large Enterprises
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Component
- Platform
- Services
- Technology Advisory and Consulting Services
- Development and Integration Services
- Support and Maintenance Services
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Provider
- Application Providers
- Middleware Providers
- Infrastructure Providers
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Type
- Introduction
- Public Blockchain
- Private Blockchain
- Hybrid Blockchains
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Industry
- Banking and Financial Services
- Cross-Border Payments
- Stock Exchange and Trading
- Smart Contract
- Trade Finance
- Digital Identity Information
- Syndicate Lending
- Accounting, Bookkeeping and Audits
- Credit Reports
- Hedge Funds
- Peer-to-Peer (P2P) Transfers
- Government
- Voting
- Payments
- Identity Management
- Smart Contracts
- Asset Registry
- Retail and E-Commerce
- Inventory Management
- Supply Chain Management
- Payments
- Loyalty and Rewards
- Customer Identity Management
- Smart Contracts
- Energy and Utilities
- Grid Management
- Smart Meters
- Tokenization of Carbon Credits
- Governance Risk and Compliance (GRC) Management
- Peer-to-Peer Energy Trading
- Financing Energy Access
- Healthcare and Life Science
- Electronic Medical Record Data Management
- Healthcare Data Protection
- Personal Health Record Data Management
- Point-of-Care Genomics
- Blockchain for EHR Data Management
- Impeding Counterfeit Drugs
- Clinical Research and Data Management
- Health Supply Chain Management
- Internet of Medical Things (IoMT)
- IT and Telecom
- Identity Management
- OSS/BSS Processes Management
- Connectivity Provisioning
- Payments and Smart Contracts
- Roaming and Settlements
- Phone Theft Prevention
- Number Portability
- Insurance
- Fraud Detection
- Claim Management and Policy-Making Processes
- On-Demand Insurance
- Peer-to-Peer Insurance Model
- Payments and Smart Contracts
- Media, Advertising and Entertainment
- Blockchain-Based Payment Model
- Content Aggregation
- Royal Distribution
- Licensing and Rights Management
- Smart Contracts
- Content Security
- Online Gaming
- Manufacturing
- Logistic and Supply Chain Management
- Counterfeit Detection and Product Provenance
- Business Process Automation
- Real-Time Asset Tracking and Management
- Sensitive Data Security
- Predictive Maintenance
- Reducing Cyberattacks and System Failures
- Agriculture and Food
- Agriculture Insurance
- Smart Agriculture
- Food Chain Supply
- E-Commerce and Trading of Agriculture Products
- Inventory Management
- Payment and Settlements
- Smart Contracts
- Transportation and Logistics
- Payments and Invoicing
- Dispute Settlement
- Freight Tracking
- Inventory Tracking
- Mobility Solutions
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region
- Total Global Value by Region
Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape
- Top Companies
- Strategic Analysis
- Key Product Launches and Developments
- Key Collaborations and Partnerships
- Key Acquisitions and Expansions
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
- Consortium/Alliance/Association
- Bankchain
- Blockchain Insurance Industry Initiative (B3I)
- Enterprise Ethereum Alliance (EEA)
- Financial Blockchain Shenzhen Consortium (Fisco)
- Fundchain
- Global Blockchain Business Council
- Hyperledger Consortium
- International Securities Association For Institutional Trade Communication (Isitc Europe)
- Japan Exchange Group (JPX)
- Marco Polo Network
- R3
- We.Trade
- Blockchain Service/Infrastructure/Platform Providers
- Accenture Plc
- Amazon.Com Inc.
- ANT Financial Services Co., Ltd.
- Axoni
- Bigchaindb
- Bitfury Honding B.V.
- Blockcypher
- Chain Inc.
- Consensys
- Deloitte
- Dentacoin B.V.
- Digital Assets Holding Llc
- Factom Inc.
- Guardtime
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
- IBM
- Infosys Ltd.
- Intel Corp.
- Intellectsoft Llc
- Ixledger
- Microsoft Corp.
- NTT Data
- Oracle Corp.
- Ripple Labs Inc.
- SAP SE
- Solve.Care Foundation Ou
- Stratis
- Symbiont
- Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Ltd.
