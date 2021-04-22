DUBLIN, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "5G in Smart Cities Market for Connected Businesses, Communities, Groups and Individuals 2021 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Smart cities represent a combination of solutions deployed in an urban environment with the intention to transform the administration and support of living and working environments. 5G communications and enabled applications, commerce, media and content will accelerate this transformation, paving the way for both enhancement of existing services as well as completely new business opportunities. The preponderance of these opportunities will be business-to-business (B2B) rather than direct to consumer.
For example, we anticipate substantial opportunities to leverage the high-bandwidth and low latency capabilities of 5G new radio (5GNR) based on millimeter wave (mmWave) spectrum. Fixed wireless approaches involving 5GNR will facilitate certain high ROI solutions such as mmWave enabled intelligent video. 5G will democratize video in many ways such as deployment in virtually any location in which power may be derived including access to public utilities as well as private PV solar and battery supported deployments.
This is supported by the fact that smart cities will increasingly become highly surveilled cities. For example, there are so many CCTV cameras in the UK that the average Londoner is caught on camera 300 times per day. It is estimated that there is one CCTV camera for every thirteen people in London, meaning that there are approximately 700,000 cameras in this dense urban environment. We anticipate that one of the highest ROI smart cities market solutions will be 5G and AI-enabled intelligent surveillance.
This research evaluates the smart cities market including leading vendors and strategies (such as a single vs. multi-vendor centric approach), infrastructure, solutions, applications, and services. The report analyzes market factors driving solution adoption, technology readiness and fitness for use, and other considerations. The report assesses the aforementioned factors to derive penetration and revenue to forecast market value for the period of 2021 to 2026. It also analyses the role of technology accelerating digital transformation including AI, edge processing, 5G deployment and usage, and advanced data analytics.
This research also evaluates the 5G B2B market solutions for enterprise, industrial, and government users. It addresses specific opportunities such as 5G support of private wireless networks, WAN connectivity, and fixed wireless access for business. It also provides analysis for specific applications such as autonomous vehicles, telepresence, telerobotics, video-related services, public safety and more. The report also assesses 5G indoors, smart cities, and satellite market as well as the impact of 5G on the data analytics and data-as-a-service market. The report provides forecasts for both 5G revenue as well as user projections from 2021 to 2026.
This research also evaluates the outlook for 5G equipment, software, and services as well as the market for infrastructure, devices, applications, and services beyond 5G (B5G). The report assesses the technologies, capabilities, and anticipated communications and computing solutions for 6G. It also analyzes 5G evolution and the impact of anticipated 6G technologies on the ICT ecosystem including infrastructure, business planning, and innovation areas necessary to realize future capabilities and solutions beyond 5G.
Target Audience:
- Municipality vendors
- AI and IoT companies
- Data analytics companies
- ICT infrastructure suppliers
- Communication service providers
- National, state and local government
Key Topics Covered:
Smart Cities Market by Strategy, Technology, and Outlook for Solutions, Applications and Services 2021 - 2026
- Executive Summary
- Smart City Overview
- Smart City Strategy and Planning
- Smart City Market Analysis
- Smart City Technology Analysis
- Smart City Development by Region and Country
- Smart City Value Chain and Application Analysis
- Smart City Vendor and Service Provider Analysis
- Smart Cities Market Forecast 2021 - 2026
- Smart City Market Summary, Conclusions, and Recommendations
5G Business Services Market by Enterprise, Industrial, and Government Segment Applications, Services, and Solutions 2021 - 2026
- Executive Summary
- Introduction
- 5G Technology and Capabilities Overview
- 5G Technology and Business Dynamics
- Company Analysis
- 5G Application Market Analysis and Forecasts
- Conclusions and Recommendations
- Appendix
5G and Beyond 5G Technology, Infrastructure, and Devices 2021 - 2030
- Executive Summary
- Introduction
- 5G Technology and Solutions
- 5G Applications and Services
- 5G Market Analysis and Forecasts 2021 - 2030
- Beyond 5G Technology and Solutions
- Beyond 5G Company and Organization Analysis
- Beyond 5G Regional and Country Analysis
- Beyond 5G Market Analysis and Forecasts 2025 - 2030
- Conclusions and Recommendations
- Appendix: Forecasts for Leading 5G Apps and Services
