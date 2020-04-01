DUBLIN, April 1, 2020 The "Digital Holography - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Digital Holography market accounted for $1.85 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $8.61 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 18.6% during the forecast period.
Some of the key factors influencing market growth include rising demand for digital holography in medical and commercial applications, increasing use of digital holography microscopy for precise measurements and growing adoption of digital holography in the financial sector for security purposes. However, the high costs of digital holographic products is restraining market growth.
Amongst application, digital holographic microscopy (DHM) is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. DHM is used in a wide range of applications ranging from holographic aperture ladar (HAL) to vibration analysis. The attractive features of DHM such as high-acquisition rate, the monitoring of physiological and pathological activity of cells and tissue culture, along with non-contact, non-destructive, and marker-free capabilities in vivo imaging are driving the adoption of DHM in medical applications.
By Geography, APAC is a potential market for digital holography systems with huge opportunities for the development and implementation of new technologies. APAC is expected to witness rapid growth owing to the growing number of commercial spaces in the region. China accounts for the majority of the demand for digital holography solutions from the region, owing to the growing interest of consumers in realistic 3D imaging systems.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 End User Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Digital Holography Market, By Offering
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Software
5.3 Hardware
5.3.1 Charge-Coupled Device/Complementary Metal-Oxide Semiconductor (CCD/CMOS) Camera
5.3.2 Beam Splitter
5.3.3 Laser
5.3.4 Mirror
5.3.5 Micro-display
6 Global Digital Holography Market, By Process Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Reconstruction
6.3 Digital Recording
7 Global Digital Holography Market, By Technique
7.1 Introduction
7.2 In-Line (Gabor) Holography
7.3 Off-Axis Holography
7.3.1 Frequency-Shifting Holography
7.3.2 Phase-Shifting Holography
8 Global Digital Holography Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Digital Holographic Display
8.2.1 Digital Signage & Kiosk
8.2.2 Holographic Projection Screen
8.3 Holographic Telepresence
8.4 Digital Holographic Microscopy
8.5 Holographic Television
8.6 Dimensional Image Recognition
8.7 Particle Field Test
8.8 Advertisement Promotion
9 Global Digital Holography Market, By End User
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Commercial
9.2.1 Retail
9.2.2 Banking/Financial Sector
9.2.3 Public Administration
9.2.4 Education
9.3 Aerospace & Defense
9.4 Consumer
9.4.1 Media and Entertainment
9.4.2 Gaming
9.5 Medical & Biology
9.6 Automotive
9.7 IT & Telecom Sector
9.8 Datacenter
9.9 Healthcare Sector
9.10 Security
9.11 Architecture
9.12 Oil & Gas
10 Global Digital Holography Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 Italy
10.3.4 France
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 New Zealand
10.4.6 South Korea
10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Rest of South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 Qatar
10.6.4 South Africa
10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 Phase Holographic Imaging AB (PHI)
12.2 Ovizio Imaging Systems
12.3 Holoxica Limited
12.4 Geola Digital UAB
12.5 Realview Imaging
12.6 Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics
12.7 Jasper Display Corp. (JDC)
12.8 Lyncee TEC S.A.
12.9 Leia Inc.
12.10 Holotech Switzerland AG (Zebra Imaging)
12.11 Eon Reality
12.12 Digitos Technologies
12.13 Inca Digital Printer Ltd.
12.14 Light Logics Holography & Optics
12.15 MDH Hologram
