DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Regional & Global Markets for Millimeter-Wave Radios & Transceivers into 5G 'xhaul': 2020-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global totals to well exceed $9B in 2028 with an overall CAGR of 12.6%.
This report provides data and analysis on the total addressable markets (TAMs) for all classes of mmWave radios and transceivers into APAC, China, Europe and North America. These data are provided for each year ranging from 2020 through 2028.
mmWave radio links can be installed comparatively rapidly and in a less costly manner than (for example) fiber optics. Available bandwidths (GHz) are much smaller than those applying to fiber but these bandwidths are eminently suitable for 5G xhaul purposes where information rates up to and above 10 Gbps are increasingly encountered.
Frequencies range from around 24 GHz to over 90 GHz and designated bands within this wide range are: K/Ka, V, E and W. To date most of the interest and activity has been centered on the K/Ka bands - notably with Verizon in the USA, but activities are also increasing for all the higher bands. V-band (unlicensed and centered on 60 GHz) and the 'lightly-licensed' E-band are particularly important. The report provides market data covering all of these bands.
Regional contributions vary considerably but the APAC region leads in most instances. The publisher identified as many supplying OEMs and network providers the company could find (total 35) and almost all are profiled in this report. These companies include for example Aviat Networks, BridgeWave, Ceragon, Maja Systems and Siklu.
A total of 40 CSPs are also identified, ranging from A1Telekom Austria to Vodafone (UK). Profiles are provided for selected CSPs, those either known to be adopting at least some mmWave links and some considered likely to do so in the near future. Markets for mmWave transceivers are always much smaller than those for complete radios.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
ES.1 mmWave Links
ES.2 mmWave Radios
ES.3 mmWave Transceivers and Chipsets
ES.4 Markets for mmWave Radios
ES.5 V-Band
ES.6 E-Bands
ES.7 mmWave Transceiver Markets
ES.8 V-band and Lower E-band Transceiver Markets
Section 1 Introduction
1.1 Why yet another 'G'?
1.2 The emergence of 5G and the Importance of mmWave
1.2.1 Fiber optics and mmWave
1.2.2 mmWave Transmission Challenges
1.2.3 Assigned mmWave Frequency Bands
Section 2 Structure of the Industry
Section 3 Providers of 5G Services: CSPs, NPNs and Others
3.1 Introduction
3.2 CSPs (including websites where known)
3.3 CSPs Known to Have Implemented mmWave Links
3.4 Non-Public Network Operators (NPNs)
3.4.1 Federated Wireless
3.4.2 Inseego Corp
3.4.3 Redline Communications
3.4.4 Skyriver Communications
3.4.5 Vubiq Networks
3.5 Specialist Network Systems Suppliers (mmWave)
3.5.1 Cambium Networks
3.5.2 Cambridge Communications Systems Ltd.
3.5.3 Ceragon Networks
3.5.4 Comba Telecom
3.5.5 Fiber Tower
3.5.6 Proxim Wireless
3.5.7 Vubiq Networks
Section 4 mmWave Radio OEMs- Summaries
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Overall Details of the mmWave Radio OEMs
4.3 Frequency Bands Available from OEMs' Various mmWave Radios
4.4 Companies' Sourcing of RF Semiconductors
4.5 Geographic and Structural Analysis of the OEMs
Section 5 Profiles of the Identified mmWave Radio OEMs
5.1 Aviat Networks
5.2 BridgeWave Communications
5.3 E-Band Communications
5.4 Ericsson
5.5 Filtronic plc
5.6 Fujikura Ltd.
5.7 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
5.8 LightPointe
5.9 Movandi
5.10 Nokia
5.11 REMEC Broadband
5.12 Qualcomm
5.13 SAF Technika
5.14 Samsung Electronics
5.15 Siklu
5.16 Wireless Excellence Ltd.
5.17 Ubiquiti
Section 6 mmWave Transceiver OEMs and Related Technology Issues
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Transmit/Receive mmWave Modules ('Transceivers')
6.3 OEMs
6.3.1 Introduction to the Identified OEMs
6.3.2 Analysis of the Identified OEMs
6.3.3 Summary of OEMs by Frequency Bands Covered
6.3.4 Transceiver OEMs Sourcing of RF Semiconductors
6.3.5 Profiles of the mmWave Transceiver OEMs
6.3.5.1 Eravant
6.3.5.2 Filtronic
6.3.5.3 Maja Systems
6.3.5.4 Millimeter Wave Products
6.3.5.5 PRFI
6.4 Two Further Companies having Relevant & Significant Potential
6.4.1 Milliwave Silicon Solutions, Inc.
6.4.2 Nxbeam, Inc.
Section 7 Market Forecasts for mmWave Radios and Transceivers into 5 G xhaul
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Definitions and organization of the data and forecasts
7.3 Critiques relating to all the data
7.4 Factors which could upset the TAM data significantly
7.5 Overall (Total) Global Markets for mmWave Radios
7.6 Regional Total TAMs
7.7 K and Ka-band (Combined)
7.8 V-band
7.9 Lower E-band
7.10 Upper E-band
7.11 W-band
7.12 Overall Summary of the Market Forecasts for mmWave Radios
7.13 mmWave Transceiver Markets
7.14 Overall (Total) Global Markets for mmWave Transceivers
7.15 Regional Total TAMs for mmWave Transceivers
7.16 V-band Transceivers
7.17 Transceivers operating in the Lower E-band
7.18 Transceivers operating in the Upper E-band
7.19 W-band Transceivers
APPENDIX Advisory and Related 5G Services
Companies Mentioned
- A1 Telekom Austria Group
- Accenture
- America Movil
- Asia Pacific Telecom
- AT&T
- Aviat Networks
- Bell Canada
- Bouygues Telecom
- BridgeWave Communications
- British Telecom
- BT Group
- Cambium Networks,
- Cambridge Communications Systems Ltd.
- Ceragon Networks
- Charter Communications
- China Mobile
- China Telecom
- China Unicom
- CityMesh
- Cognizant
- Comba Telecom
- Deutsche Telekom
- E-Band Communications
- Edzcom
- Elisa Oyj
- Eravant (previously SAGE Millimeter)
- Ericsson
- Etisalat
- Federated Wireless
- Fiber Tower
- Filtronic
- Fujikura
- Geoverse
- Grupo Clarin
- Huawei Technologies Co.
- Inseego Corp
- KDDI
- KT Corporation
- LG Uplus Corp.
- LightPointe
- Maja Systems
- Millimeter Wave Products
- Milliwave Silicon Solutions Inc.
- Movandi
- MTN Group
- Nokia Corporation
- NTT DoCoMo
- NuRAN Wireless Inc.
- Nxbeam Inc.
- Ooredoo
- PRFI (Plextek RFI until mid-2020)
- Proxim Wireless
- Qualcomm
- Rain Company
- Rakuten Inc.
- Redline Communications
- Reliance Jio
- REMEC Broadband
- SAF Technika
- Samsung
- Siemens
- Siklu
- Singtel (Singapore Telecommunications Ltd.)
- SK Telecom
- Skyriver Communications
- Softbank
- Sprint Nextel Corporation
- Telefonica
- Telenor Group
- Telia Company
- Telstra Corporation Limited
- Telus
- Three UK ("3")
- TIM SpA
- Turkcell
- U.S. Cellular
- Ubiquiti
- VEON Ltd
- Verizon Communications
- Vodafone Group plc
- Vubiq Networks
- Wireless Excellence ("CableFree")
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bftknf
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
