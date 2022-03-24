DUBLIN, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) Market to Reach $2.9 Billion by 2026
The global market for Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) estimated at US$789.6 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 24.2% over the analysis period.
Managed, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 20.7% CAGR to reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hosted segment is readjusted to a revised 27.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 46.9% share of the global Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $465.9 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $334.1 Million by 2026
The Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$465.9 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 49.26% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$334.1 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 32.2% through the analysis period.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 24.1% and 21.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 21.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$429 Million by the close of the analysis period.
The traditional model of on-premise card-reader-panel-server is still predominant, but other architectures are finding more appeal. The use of mobile access or mobile apps is expected to emerge as the top trend in the access control industry in the near future.
The adoption of mobile solutions continues to rise with several organizations in the process of partially or fully deploying a mobile solution. The technology promises speed, convenience; advanced security features such as built-in biometric screening on the device itself; and flexibility. Activating and deactivating a credential can happen in real-time, over the air.
In addition to mobile credentials, cloud/managed or hosted systems and wireless locks are the other trends expected to shape physical access control solutions. Aging access control systems present opportunities for upgrades that allow organizations to embrace new technology.
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Pandemic Induced Rise in Murder & Burglary to Drive Need for Home & Building Access Control Solutions in the Post COVID-19 Era
- Internal Employee Theft, Shop Lifting & Commercial Theft Spurs Demand for Access Control in Commercial Facilities
- Rise in Number of Smart Homes Bodes Well for Growth of ACaaS
- Growing Number of Smart Homes Drives Adoption & Deployment of Access Control Systems & Services
- Growing Adoption of Card-Based EACS to Restrict Unauthorized Entry & Access Bodes Well for Adoption of ACaaS
- Growing Investments in the Establishment of Critical Infrastructure and Intelligent Environments to Benefit Adoption of Access Control Services
- Trends Towards Outsourcing Preps Opportunity for ACaaS
- Outsourcing Through Managed Services: The Most Popular Outsourcing Strategy
- Cloud Hosted Services Takes Over Traditional Hosted Services
- ACaaS Provides New Revenue Opportunities for All Value Chain Participants
- Here's Why Multi Factor Authentication Is Growing in Popularity in Access Control
- Industrial Automation, 4.0 & Smart Factories Double the Focus on Access Control in Industrial & Manufacturing Plants. Here's Why
- Growing Spends On Smart Factory Technologies Pushes Up the Urgency to Invest in Physical Access Control Systems & Services
- Stringent Physical Security Regulations Create Favorable Environment for Increased Adoption of Access Control Systems & Services
- Here's How AI is Revolutionizing Access Control
- Access Control in Retail Industry Rises in Importance
