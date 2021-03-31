LONDON, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Adjusteck LLC, a global loss adjusting and claims management firm dedicated to helping insurers manage loss worldwide, welcomes Brian Fell as Senior Executive General Adjuster and Executive Vice President - US Operations and William (Bill) Mullen, Senior Executive General Adjuster. The addition of Fell and Mullen continues a rapid expansion of Adjusteck in the United States and globally.
Brian Fell brings more than 20 years of domestic and international experience in claims management and is tapped to lead Adjusteck's US operations as the company continues to expand its loss adjusting and claims management business. Bill Mullen brings over 45 years of experience to the Adjusteck team, having handled highly protective risk losses and industrial and manufacturing risk losses for one of the top US-based multinational loss adjusting firms.
Throughout his career, Brian has handled claims involving a wide variety of risks relating to commercial, industrial, manufacturing, real estate, and healthcare risks. Prior to joining Adjusteck, he spent the majority of his career as an independent adjuster for some of the top US-based adjustment firms and has handled technical and complex losses domestically and internationally. Since 1999, Brian has handled many catastrophe-related losses associated with hurricanes, floods, winter storms, wild-fires, and civil unrest. Significant claims handled include $25M in flood damage to a rental property portfolio and $25M in hurricane damage to a healthcare facility including administrative offices.
David Bosley, Managing Director of Adjusteck, remarks, "It is my absolute pleasure to introduce our clients to Brian and to welcome him to the Adjusteck team. The experience, capability and energy that Brian brings to the table will be of great value to us all."
Bill has been an account adjuster, handling losses both domestically and globally with major global adjusting firms for almost 30 years. During his career, Bill has handled losses in excess of $25M globally and has been involved in numerous catastrophe losses including Hurricane Alicia in 1983 and Hurricane Maria in 2018. In addition, as a Certified Professional Appraiser and Umpire (CPAU) by the Insurance Appraisal and Umpire Association, Bill currently serves as a referee and third umpire on many appraisals in the United States. At Adjusteck, Bill adds to the firm's loss adjusting capabilities in New England where he holds licenses in New Hampshire, Maine, Vermont, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island.
"Having worked alongside Bill on many important claims over the years, I am excited to now be able to share his knowledge with our client base and to have his industry experience behind our continued growth in the U.S. market," remarks Andrew Ballard, Director at Adjusteck.
Adjusteck is a technology-oriented loss adjusting and claims management firm, serving the global insurance and reinsurance markets with services backed by industry experts. Alongside deep subject-matter expertise, Adjusteck applies cutting-edge technology solutions, including geospatial and aerial surveys, virtual claims handling, and advanced claims management software to resolve claims with greater efficiency.
The company's services include remote and field-based claims review and oversight across class to include casualty, construction, energy, engineering, cyber, financial, natural resources, property, and specie.
To learn more about Adjusteck, visit http://www.adjusteck.com.
Media Contact
Michael Gaul, Adjusteck, +1 (540) 338-7151, mgaul@lowersriskgroup.com
SOURCE Adjusteck