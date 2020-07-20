DUBLIN, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Advanced Analytics Technologies: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In this report, the market has been segmented by type, deployment, organization size, industry vertical and geography. The report provides an overview of the global market for advanced analytics technologies and analyzes market trends.
Using 2019 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period 2020 through 2025. Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on type, deployment, organization size, industry vertical and geography. Market values have been estimated based on the total revenue of the advanced analytics software providers.
The advanced analytics solutions covered include all those solutions which have the capability of not only descriptive and diagnostic analytics but also to solve predictive and prescriptive analytics. Further information on this has been provided in the Market Overview section. The report also focuses on the major trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape.
The report includes:
- Descriptive study and quantitative analysis of the global market for advanced analytics technologies
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data corresponding to market size for 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
- Regional market share analysis of the advanced analytics technologies
- Discussion on the technology innovations and advanced analytics solutions with regards to their applications in various industry verticals across different regions
- Insight into viable technology drivers with emphasis on major trends and challenges that affect the future marketplace
- Impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak on the global economy and overall analytics industry
- Competitive landscape of leading vendor companies and their market share analysis within the advanced analytics technologies
- Profile description of major market players, including Alteryx Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Qliktech International AB, SAP SE and SAS Institute Inc.
Over the last few years, there has been a significant increase in the volume of both structured and unstructured data which is being generated by companies on a daily basis including customer data, product data, social media chatter and data from various digital channels in business operations.
Advanced analytics helps an enterprise gain insight into such diverse data and gives them a competitive edge to drive growth. Advanced analytics helps enterprises drive growth by providing deeper insight into customer behaviors. These features enhance cost management by optimizing operations and improving risk management through better regulatory compliance and internal risk control.
The global market for advanced analytics has been segmented based on type, deployment, organization size, end-user industry and geography. Based on type, the market for advanced analytics technologies has been segmented into big data analytics, business analytics, customer analytics, risk analytics, statistical analytics and others. The market for advanced analytics technologies based on deployment has been segmented into cloud deployment and on-premises. Cloud deployment model currently accounts for the dominant share of the market and is expected to maintain its position over the forecast period.
The global market for advanced analytics technologies based on organization size was categorized into large enterprises and small and medium enterprises (SMEs). Large enterprises currently dominate the market for advanced analytics and are expected to maintain their dominant position over the forecast period. They have large volumes of structured data and a skilled workforce and have significantly increased the adoption of advanced analytics solutions such as customer analytics and business analytics to efficiently manage vast databases of customers and assets.
Based on end-user vertical, the overall market was classified into banking, financial and insurance (BFSI), healthcare and life sciences, retail, IT and telecommunications, government and defense, manufacturing, energy and utilities, and others. Financial institutions over the years have been compelled to incorporate analytics and data-driven technologies to fuel development and productivity, lower costs and increase efficiencies, accelerate digital transformation, and promote risk and regulatory priorities. Banks also deploy advanced analytics to improve customer targeting, enhance risk assessment and improve productivity and decision making.
Healthcare and life sciences is estimated to be the fastest growing end-user industry. In the healthcare sector, analytics is being used at both macro and micro levels to effectively streamline operations, improve patient care and lower overall costs. The application of advanced analytics in healthcare improves performance by delivering data-based quality care, reducing patient wait-times by measuring and leveraging scheduling and staffing procedures, and improving patient satisfaction and quality of care by streamlining tedious processes related to making appointments, processing insurance and providing referrals.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Scope of Report
- Reasons for Doing the Study
- Intended Audiences
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Overview
- Technological Background and History of Advanced Analytics
- Technological Background and History of Machine Learning
- Future of Advanced Analytics
- Future of Data Governance in Advanced Analytics
- Types of Advanced Analytics
- Descriptive Analytics
- Diagnostic Analytics
- Predictive Analytics
- Prescriptive Analytics
- Machine Learning Process
- Impact of COVID-19 on the Analytics Industry
- Market Drivers
- Increasing Computational Power
- Increasing Adoption of Cloud Analytics
- Increasing Internet of Things Adoption
- Increasing Focus from Organizations Developing a Data Driven Strategy
- Market Restrains
- Lack of Skilled Professionals
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Type of Analytic
- Introduction
- Big Data Analytics
- Business Analytics
- Customer Analytics
- Risk Analytics
- Statistical Analytics
- Others
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Type of Deployment
- Introduction
- On-premise
- Cloud
- Types of Cloud Deployments
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Organization Size
- Introduction
- Large Enterprises
- User Acquisition
- Customer Support
- Forecasting
- Security and Fraud Detection
- People Management
- Small and Medium Enterprises
- Declining Costs of Data Sources
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by End-user Industry
- Introduction
- Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)
- Risk Management
- Credit Risk Analysis
- Fraud Detection and Management
- IT and Telecommunication
- Churn Prediction
- Customer Profitability Analysis
- Network Dynamics
- Healthcare and Life Sciences
- Predictive Modeling
- Clinical Analytics
- Bioinformatics
- Consumer Packaged Goods and Retail
- Supply Chain Analytics
- Customer Insight
- Dynamic Pricing
- Government and Defense
- Others
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region
- Introduction
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World (RoW)
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
- Altair Engineering
- Alteryx Inc.
- Fair Isaac Corp.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Knime AG
- Microsoft Corp.
- Oracle Corp.
- Qliktech International AB
- Rapidminer Inc.
- SAP SE
- SAS Institute Inc.
