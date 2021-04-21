DUBLIN, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Advanced Carbon Materials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Advanced Carbon Materials such as carbon fiber, carbon foams, graphene, carbon nanotubes, etc., possess unique mechanical, electrical, biological and chemical properties that have led to a variety of applications in electronics, energy storage, catalysis, filtration and sensing.
Advanced Carbon Materials covered include:
- Carbon fibers.
- Special graphite (Isotropic, isostatic, molded, extruded).
- Graphene.
- Carbon nanotubes.
- 2D materials.
- Fullerenes.
- Nanodiamonds.
- Graphene quantum dots.
- Carbon Foam.
- Diamond-like carbon (DLC) coatings.
The report contents include:
- Market drivers and trends.
- Properties and synthesis methods.
- Market segment analysis. Markets covered include composites, electrochemical energy storage devices (batteries and supercapacitors), sensors, thermal management, adsorption, electromagnetic shielding, catalyst support, sensors and more.
- Price and price drivers.
- Industry developments 2020-2021
- Market consumption of advanced carbon materials, total, by market and by region.
- More than 300 company profiles. Companies profiled include Hexcel Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber and Composites, Inc., Carbitex, LLC, Teijin, UMATEX, Ibiden Co., Ltd., Mersen, Nippon Techno-Carbon Co.,Ltd., Cabot Corporation, Graphenea, Haydale Graphene Industries, Nanocyl SA, OCSiAl and many more.
Key Topics Covered:
1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1.1 The advanced carbon materials market
1.2 Market impact from COVID-19
2 CARBON FIBERS
2.1 Market drivers and trends
2.2 Industry developments in carbon fibers 2020-21
2.3 Markets for carbon fibers
2.3.1 Composites
2.4 Carbon fiber producers
2.4.1 Production capacities
2.5 Global demand 2018-2031, tons
2.5.1 By market
2.5.2 By region
2.6 Company profiles
3 SPECIAL GRAPHITE
3.1 Isotropic Graphite
3.1.1 Properties
3.1.2 Applications
3.2 Isostatic graphite
3.3 Molded graphite
3.4 Extruded graphite
3.5 Global demand 2018-2031, tons
3.5.1 By market
3.5.2 By region
3.6 Company profiles
4 GRAPHENE
4.1 Types of graphene
4.2 Properties
4.3 Industry developments in graphene 2020-2021
4.4 Graphene market challenges
4.5 Graphene producers
4.5.1 Production capacities
4.6 Price and price drivers
4.6.1 Pristine graphene flakes pricing/CVD graphene
4.6.2 Few-Layer graphene pricing
4.6.3 Graphene nanoplatelets pricing
4.6.4 Graphene oxide (GO) and reduced Graphene Oxide (rGO) pricing
4.6.5 Multilayer graphene (MLG) pricing
4.6.6 Graphene ink
4.7 Global demand 2018-2031, tons
4.7.1 By market
4.7.2 By region
4.8 Company profiles
5 CARBON NANOTUBES
5.1 Properties
5.1.1 Comparative properties of CNTs
5.2 Multi-walled carbon nanotubes (MWCNTs)
5.2.1 Applications and TRL
5.2.2 Industry developments in multi-walled carbon nanotubes 2020-2021
5.2.3 Producers
5.2.3.1 Production capacities
5.2.4 Price and price drivers
5.2.5 Global demand 2018-2031, tons
5.2.5.1 By market
5.2.5.2 By region
5.2.6 Company profiles
5.3 Single-walled carbon nanotubes (SWCNTs)
5.3.1 Properties
5.3.2 Applications and TRL
5.3.3 Industry developments in single-walled carbon nanotubes 2020-2021
5.3.4 Producers
5.3.4.1 Production capacities
5.3.5 Price and price drivers
5.3.6 Global market demand, tons
5.3.7 Company profiles
5.4 Other types
5.4.1 Double-walled carbon nanotubes (DWNTs)
5.4.2 Vertically aligned CNTs (VACNTs)
5.4.3 Few-walled carbon nanotubes (FWNTs)
5.4.4 Carbon Nanohorns (CNHs)
5.4.5 Carbon Onions
5.4.6 Boron Nitride nanotubes (BNNTs)
6 OTHER 2D MATERIALS
6.1 Types of 2D materials, properties, applications, commercial availability
6.2 Producers
7 FULLERENES
7.1 Properties
7.2 Applications and TRL
7.3 Prices
7.4 Global demand 2018-2031, tons
7.4.1 By market
7.4.2 By region
7.5 Producers
8 NANODIAMONDS
8.1 Types
8.1.1 Fluorescent nanodiamonds (FNDs)
8.2 Applications and TRL
8.3 Price and price drivers
8.4 Global demand 2018-2031, tons
8.4.1 By market
8.4.2 By region
8.5 Company profiles
9 GRAPHENE QUANTUM DOTS
9.1 Comparison to quantum dots
9.2 Properties
9.3 Synthesis
9.3.1 Top-down method
9.3.2 Bottom-up method
9.4 Applications
9.5 Graphene quantum dots pricing
9.6 Graphene quantum dot producers
10 CARBON FOAM
10.1 Types
10.2 Properties
10.3 Applications
10.4 Company profiles
11 DIAMOND-LIKE CARBON (DLC) COATINGS
11.1 Properties
11.2 Applications and markets
11.3 Company profiles
12 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
13 REFERENCES
Companies Mentioned
- Adamas Nanotechnologies, Inc.
- Cabot Corporation
- Carbitex, LLC
- Carbodeon Ltd.
- Graphenea
- Haydale Graphene Industries
- Hexcel Corporation
- Ibiden Co., Ltd.
- Koatsu Gas Kogyo Co. Ltd
- Mersen
- Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber and Composites, Inc.
- Nanocyl SA
- Nippon Techno-Carbon Co.,Ltd.
- OCSiAl
- Ray-Techniques Ltd.
- Teijin
- UMATEX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fsc6ir
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-advanced-carbon-materials-market-report-2021-with-profiles-of-300-players-301273773.html
SOURCE Research and Markets