NEW YORK, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2.9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 19.9%. Organic PCM, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 19.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.9 Billion by the year 2025, Organic PCM will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 17.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$111.3 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$92.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Organic PCM will reach a market size of US$91.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 25.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$744.1 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Advansa
- Cryopak Inc.
- E. I. du Pont De Nemours and Company
- Microtek Laboratories Inc.
- Outlast Technologies LLC
- Phase Change Energy Solutions
- Pluss Polymers Pvt., Ltd.
- Sonoco Packaging Company
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
A Prelude to Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM)
Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM): An Introduction
Global Competitor Market Shares
Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Research Study on Phase Change Materials
Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) Innovations and Advancements
Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) Market Share
Infographics Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM)
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 2: Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) Global
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Organic PCM (Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Organic PCM (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Organic PCM (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Inorganic PCM (Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Inorganic PCM (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Inorganic PCM (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Bio-based PCM (Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Bio-based PCM (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Bio-based PCM (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Building & Construction (Application) Demand
Potential Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 14: Building & Construction (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Building & Construction (Application) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Energy Storage (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Energy Storage (Application) Global Historic Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Energy Storage (Application) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: HVAC (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025
Table 20: HVAC (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$
Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 21: HVAC (Application) Global Market Share Distribution
by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 22: Shipping & Transportation (Application) Global
Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 23: Shipping & Transportation (Application) Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Shipping & Transportation (Application) Percentage
Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
Table 25: Electronics (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Electronics (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Electronics (Application) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Textiles (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 29: Textiles (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 30: Textiles (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Other Applications (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 33: Other Applications (Application) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 34: United States Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM)
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018
to 2025
Table 35: Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) Market in the
United States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2009-2017
Table 36: United States Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM)
Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: United States Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM)
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 38: Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) Historic Demand
Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Thousand
for 2009-2017
Table 39: Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) Market Share
Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
CANADA
Table 40: Canadian Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Canadian Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM)
Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 42: Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) Market in
Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 43: Canadian Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 44: Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) Market in
Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Thousand by Application for 2009-2017
Table 45: Canadian Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 46: Japanese Market for Advanced Phase Change Materials
(PCM): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 47: Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) Market in
Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 48: Japanese Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Advanced
Phase Change Materials (PCM) in US$ Thousand by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 50: Japanese Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) Market
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 51: Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) Market Share
Shift in Japan by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 52: Chinese Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 53: Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 54: Chinese Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) Market
by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 55: Chinese Demand for Advanced Phase Change Materials
(PCM) in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 56: Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) Market Review
in China in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 57: Chinese Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) Market
Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) Market:
Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 58: European Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 59: Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) Market in
Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 60: European Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: European Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025
Table 62: Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) Market in
Europe in US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 63: European Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: European Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM)
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application:
2018-2025
Table 65: Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) Market in
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2009-2017
Table 66: European Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 67: Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) Market in
France by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: French Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 69: French Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) Quantitative
Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by Application:
2018-2025
Table 71: French Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) Historic
Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 72: French Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009,
2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 73: Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) Market in
Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: German Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 75: German Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) Market in
Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand
by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 77: German Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) Market
in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 78: Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) Market Share
Distribution in Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 79: Italian Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 80: Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 81: Italian Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) Market
by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 82: Italian Demand for Advanced Phase Change Materials
(PCM) in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) Market Review
in Italy in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 84: Italian Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) Market
Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Advanced Phase Change
Materials (PCM): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 86: Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) Market in the
United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 87: United Kingdom Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM)
Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: United Kingdom Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM)
Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 90: Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) Market Share
Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
SPAIN
Table 91: Spanish Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Spanish Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM)
Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 93: Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) Market in
Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 94: Spanish Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 95: Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) Market in
Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Thousand by Application for 2009-2017
Table 96: Spanish Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 97: Russian Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 98: Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) Market in
Russia by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 99: Russian Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: Russian Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 101: Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) Historic
Demand Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ Thousand for
2009-2017
Table 102: Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) Market Share
Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 103: Rest of Europe Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type:
2018-2025
Table 104: Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) Market in Rest
of Europe in US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 105: Rest of Europe Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM)
Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: Rest of Europe Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM)
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application:
2018-2025
Table 107: Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) Market in Rest
of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2009-2017
Table 108: Rest of Europe Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM)
Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 109: Asia-Pacific Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 110: Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM)
Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) Market in
Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 113: Asia-Pacific Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM)
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM)
Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) Quantitative
Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application:
2018-2025
Table 116: Asia-Pacific Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM)
Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application:
2009-2017
Table 117: Asia-Pacific Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM)
Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for
2009, 2019, and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 118: Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) Market in
Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 119: Australian Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM)
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 120: Australian Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM)
Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) Market in
Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand
by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 122: Australian Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM)
Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 123: Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) Market Share
Distribution in Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 124: Indian Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 125: Indian Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM)
Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 126: Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) Market in
India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 127: Indian Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 128: Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) Market in
India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Thousand by Application for 2009-2017
Table 129: Indian Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 130: Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) Market in
South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 131: South Korean Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM)
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 132: Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 133: Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) Market in
South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 134: South Korean Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM)
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2009-2017
Table 135: Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Advanced Phase
Change Materials (PCM): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections
in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 137: Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) Market in Rest
of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific Advanced Phase Change Materials
(PCM) Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 140: Rest of Asia-Pacific Advanced Phase Change Materials
(PCM) Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 141: Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) Market Share
Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 142: Latin American Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM)
Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025
Table 143: Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) Market in
Latin America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2009-2017
Table 144: Latin American Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM)
Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 145: Latin American Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM)
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 146: Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) Historic
Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Type:
2009-2017
Table 147: Latin American Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM)
Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 148: Latin American Demand for Advanced Phase Change
Materials (PCM) in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 149: Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) Market Review
in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 150: Latin American Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM)
Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 151: Argentinean Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type:
2018-2025
Table 152: Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) Market in
Argentina in US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 153: Argentinean Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM)
Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 154: Argentinean Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM)
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application:
2018-2025
Table 155: Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) Market in
Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2009-2017
Table 156: Argentinean Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM)
Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 157: Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) Market in
Brazil by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 158: Brazilian Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM)
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 159: Brazilian Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM)
Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 160: Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) Quantitative
Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application:
2018-2025
Table 161: Brazilian Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM)
Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application:
2009-2017
Table 162: Brazilian Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM)
Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for
2009, 2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 163: Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) Market in
Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 164: Mexican Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM)
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 165: Mexican Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 166: Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) Market in
Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 167: Mexican Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) Market
in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 168: Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) Market Share
Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 169: Rest of Latin America Advanced Phase Change
Materials (PCM) Market Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 170: Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) Market in Rest
of Latin America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2009-2017
Table 171: Rest of Latin America Advanced Phase Change
Materials (PCM) Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 172: Rest of Latin America Advanced Phase Change
Materials (PCM) Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 173: Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) Historic
Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$
Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 174: Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) Market Share
Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 175: The Middle East Advanced Phase Change Materials
(PCM) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 176: Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) Market in the
Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 177: The Middle East Advanced Phase Change Materials
(PCM) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 178: The Middle East Advanced Phase Change Materials
(PCM) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type:
2018 to 2025
Table 179: The Middle East Advanced Phase Change Materials
(PCM) Historic Market by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 180: Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) Market in the
Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for
2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 181: The Middle East Advanced Phase Change Materials
(PCM) Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 182: Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) Market in the
Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Thousand by Application for 2009-2017
Table 183: The Middle East Advanced Phase Change Materials
(PCM) Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
IRAN
Table 184: Iranian Market for Advanced Phase Change Materials
(PCM): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 185: Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) Market in
Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 186: Iranian Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 187: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Advanced
Phase Change Materials (PCM) in US$ Thousand by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 188: Iranian Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) Market
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 189: Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) Market Share
Shift in Iran by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 190: Israeli Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025
Table 191: Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) Market in
Israel in US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 192: Israeli Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 193: Israeli Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM)
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application:
2018-2025
Table 194: Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) Market in
Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2009-2017
Table 195: Israeli Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 196: Saudi Arabian Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM)
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 197: Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) Historic
Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Type:
2009-2017
Table 198: Saudi Arabian Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM)
Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 199: Saudi Arabian Demand for Advanced Phase Change
Materials (PCM) in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 200: Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) Market Review
in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 201: Saudi Arabian Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM)
Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 202: Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) Market in the
United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 203: United Arab Emirates Advanced Phase Change Materials
(PCM) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type:
2009-2017
Table 204: Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 205: Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) Market in the
United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 206: United Arab Emirates Advanced Phase Change Materials
(PCM) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2009-2017
Table 207: Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 208: Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) Market in Rest
of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 209: Rest of Middle East Advanced Phase Change Materials
(PCM) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type:
2009-2017
Table 210: Rest of Middle East Advanced Phase Change Materials
(PCM) Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 211: Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) Market in Rest
of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 212: Rest of Middle East Advanced Phase Change Materials
(PCM) Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application:
2009-2017
Table 213: Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) Market Share
Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 214: African Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 215: Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) Market in
Africa by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 216: African Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 217: African Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 218: Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) Historic
Demand Patterns in Africa by Application in US$ Thousand for
2009-2017
Table 219: Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) Market Share
Breakdown in Africa by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ADVANSA
CRYOPAK
E. I. DU PONT DE NEMOURS AND COMPANY
MICROTEK LABORATORIES INC.
OUTLAST TECHNOLOGIES LLC.
PHASE CHANGE ENERGY SOLUTIONS INC.
PLUSS POLYMERS PVT., LTD.
SONOCO PACKAGING COMPANY
V. CURATED RESEARCH
