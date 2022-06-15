DUBLIN, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aerospace and Defense Telemetry Market by Platform (Ground, Airborne, Marine, Space, Weapons, UAVs), Technology (Wired and Wireless Telemetry), Component ( Receiver, Transmitter, Antenna, Processors), Application, Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Aerospace and Defense Telemetry Market is estimated to be USD 1.4 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 2.0 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2022 to 2027.
Factors such as increase in airspace modernization programs, demand for high rate data transmission, and development of low-cost miniaturized telemetry systems are driving factors assisting the growth of the aerospace and defense telemetry market.
L3Harris Technologies (US), Airbus (Netherlands), General Dynamics (US), Honeywell International Inc (US), and Maxar Technologies (US) are among the leading players operating in the aerospace & defense telemetry platform market.
These players have spread their business across various countries includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. COVID-19 has affected the aerospace and defense telemetry market growth to some extent, and this varies from country to country.
UAVs: The fastest-growing segment of the aerospace and defense telemetry market, by the platform
Based on platform, the aerospace and defense telemetry market has been segmented into ground, airborne, marine, space, weapons, and UAVs. The UAVs segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Wireless telemetry: The fastest-growing segment of the aerospace and defense telemetry market, by technology
The wireless telemetry segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR. The growth can be attributed due to the high rate of adoption of wireless telemetry due to the ease of usage and maintenance.
Receiver: The fastest-growing and leading segment of the aerospace and defense telemetry market, by component
The defense segment of the aerospace and defense telemetry market has been classified into different components. The growth of the component segment of the aerospace and defense telemetry market can be attributed to the increased use of various technologically advanced receivers for receiving the large set of data through signalsfrom several parts of the world across multiple platforms.
North America: The largest contributing region in the aerospace and defense telemetry market
The aerospace and defense telemetry market in the North American region has been studied for the US and Canada. North American countries are awarding a number of contracts to major players of the aerospace and defense telemetry market for the delivery of telemetry system, and components, thus driving the growth of the aerospace and defense telemetry market in the region.
Premium Insights
- Increasing Demand for UAVs and Satellites Drives Market Growth
- Ground Platform to Command Market from 2018 to 2027
- Commercial Subsegment to Dominate Market from 2018 to 2027
- Wireless Technology to Lead Market from 2018 to 2027
- India Projected to be Fastest-Growing Market from 2022 to 2027
Industry Trends
Technology Trends
- Multi-Material 3D Printing of Components
- Miniaturization of Antennas
- Development of Active Electronically Scanned Array (Aesa)
- Optoelectronic Solutions
- Military Analog to Digital Converters (Adc) in Telemetry Systems
- Increasing Use of Open Architecture Software
- Advanced Computer Operated Radio Frequency
- Increase in Use of Software-Defined Radio
- Technology Analysis
Use Case Analysis
- Ultra-Rugged Inertial Measurement Units
- Next-Generation Digital Cabin Pressure Control and Monitoring System for Aircraft
Impact of Megatrends
- Development of Smart Antennas
- Multi-Band, Multi-Mission (Mbmm) Antenna
- Hybrid Beamforming Methods
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increase in Airspace Modernization Programs
- Increasing Demand for Military UAVs
- Emergence of Modern Warfare Systems
- Development of Compact Telemetry Systems for UAVs
- Customized Satcom-On-The-Move Solutions for Unmanned Ground Vehicles
- Increasing Defense Budget of Countries
Restraints
- Long Product Certification Duration
- High Development and Maintenance Cost of Infrastructure
Opportunities
- Development of Low-Cost and Miniaturized Telemetry Systems
- Demand for High Rate of Data Transmission
Challenges
- Lack of Skilled Workforce
- Electromagnetic Compatibility Challenges in Military Vehicles
- System Requirement and Design Constraints
Trends/Disruption Impacting Customer Business
- Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Aerospace & Defense Telemetry Manufacturers
Revenue Shift for Aerospace & Defense Telemetry Market Players
Aerospace & Defense Telemetry Market Ecosystem
- Prominent Companies
- Private and Small Enterprises
- Market Ecosystem
Patent Analysis
Innovation & Patent Registration, 2013-2021
Company Profiles
- Airbus
- BAE Systems
- Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions
- Collins Aerospace
- Curtiss-Wright Corporation
- General Dynamics Corporation
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Jda Systems
- Kongsberg
- L3Harris Technologies
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- Maxar Technologies
- Norsat International Inc.
- Rami
- Rohde & Schwarz
- Ruag International Holding Ltd.
- Safran Group
- Spectrum Antenna & Avionics Systems (P) Limited
- Te Connectivity Ltd.
- Tecom Industries, Inc
- Thales Group
- Ultra Electronics
- Verdant Telemetry & Antenna Systems
- Viasat Inc.
