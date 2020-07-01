DUBLIN, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global AGV Software Market by Offering (In-built Vehicle Software and Integrated Software), by End-Use Industry (Automotive, Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Aerospace, Healthcare, Logistics, Retail and Others), by Company and by Geography, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global AGV Software Market is projected to cross USD 1.0 billion by 2025 growing at a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period.
The rising demand for the automation across the different industries, globalization of supply chain networks, and increasing adoption of on-cloud warehouse management system (WMS) solutions are contri. In terms of offering type, the market for AGV software is categorized into In-built Vehicle Software and Integrated Software.
Among the offering types, the market for in-built vehicle software is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. In terms of the end-use industry, the market for AGV software is categorized into automotive, manufacturing, food & beverages, aerospace, healthcare, logistics, retail and others. Among all the end-use industries, the market for the automotive industry accounted for the majority of the global market in 2019. Taking into an account of geographical landscape, the AGV software industry was the largest in the European region in 2019. The market for AGV software in Europe is growing mainly due to the high cost of labor in the region, due to which the companies are adopting the automated industrial solutions to reduce their overall operational cost.
Some of the major players operating in the Global AGV Software Market are Gtting KG, BA Systemes, Kollmorgen, Oceaneering International Inc., Murata Machinery Ltd., JBT Corporation, Toyota Industries Corporation, Kuka AG, Kion Group AG, Oracle Corporation etc. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.
Objective of the Study:
- To analyse and forecast the market size of the Global AGV Software Market, in terms of Value.
- To classify and forecast the Global AGV Software Market based on offering, end-use industry and regional distribution.
- To identify drivers and challenges for the Global AGV Software Market.
- To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions etc. in the Global AGV Software Market.
- To conduct the pricing analysis for the Global AGV Software Market.
- To identify and analyse the profile of leading players involved in the Global AGV Software Market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global AGV Software Market
4. Executive Summary
5. Voice of Customer
5.1. Product Awareness
5.2. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision
5.3. Challenges and Unmet Needs
6. Global AGV Software Market Overview
7. Global AGV Software Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Offering (In-built Vehicle Software and Integrated Software)
7.2.2. By End-Use Industry (Automotive, Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Aerospace, Healthcare, Logistics, Retail and Others)
7.2.3. By Region
7.2.4. By Company
7.3. Market Attractiveness Index
8. Asia-Pacific AGV Software Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis
9. Europe AGV Software Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.3. Europe: Country Analysis
10. North America AGV Software Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.3. North America: Country Analysis
11. South America AGV Software Market Outlook
11.1. Market Size & Forecast
11.2. Market Share & Forecast
12. Middle East and Africa AGV Software Market Outlook
12.1. Market Size & Forecast
12.2. Market Share & Forecast
12.3. MEA: Country Analysis
13. Market Dynamics
13.1. Drivers
13.2. Challenges
14. Market Trends & Developments
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. Gotting KG
15.2. BA Systemes
15.3. Kollmorgen
15.4. Oceaneering International Inc
15.5. Murata Machinery Ltd
15.6. JBT Corporation
15.7. Toyota Industries Corporation
15.8. Kuka AG
15.9. Kion Group AG
15.10. Oracle Corporation
16. Strategic Recommendation
17. About the Author & Disclaimer
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/by4lko
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716