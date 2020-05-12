NEW YORK, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
AIOps Platform market worldwide is projected to grow by US$14.3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 32.9%. Large Enterprises, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 31.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$9.2 Billion by the year 2025, Large Enterprises will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797808/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 36.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$436.9 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$658.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Large Enterprises will reach a market size of US$634.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 31.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Aims Innovation
- AppDynamics, Inc.
- Appnomic Systems Pvt., Ltd.
- BMC Software, Inc.
- CA Technologies
- CloudFabrix Software Inc.,
- Correlsense Inc.
- Corvil Limited
- Devo
- Dynatrace LLC
- Extrahop Networks
- FixStream Networks Inc.
- GAVS Technologies N.A., Inc
- Grok
- HCL Technologies Ltd.
- IBM Corporation
- Interlink Software Services Ltd.
- ITRS Group Ltd.
- Logz.Io
- Loom Systems
- Micro Focus International PLC
- Moogsoft
- Opsdatastore
- Splunk, Inc.
- Tech Mahindra Ltd.
- VMware, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797808/?utm_source=PRN
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
AIOps: Enabling Rapid Identification, Prevention, and
Resolution of IT Operations-related Issues
Global Competitor Market Shares
AIOps Platform Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Difficulty in Managing IT Operations amidst Advent of New
Systems and Increasing Complexity of Connected Environments:
AIOps Comes to the Rescue
AIOps: The Future of DevOps
Data Deluge in Enterprise IT Environment: AIOps Helps in
Efficient Data Management
Exponential Growth of Data in Enterprises
Business IP Traffic Worldwide in EB per Month for the Years
2017, 2019, 2021, and 2023
Business IP Traffic Worldwide in EB per Month by Region for the
Years 2017, 2019, 2021, and 2023
Enterprises Shift Core Apps to the Cloud: Promising Growth
Opportunities for AIOps Platform Market
Global Cloud Computing Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the
Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Enterprise IT Shift to Cloud: Proportion of Enterprise
Processes Shifting to Cloud during the Period 2018-2022
AIOps Platform Optimizes Cloud Computing
AI Plays Critical Part in Automation of Multicloud Management
AIOps for Enterprise IT Teams: Assessing the Advantages and
Challenges
AIOps: Significant Potential to Transform the Enterprise Network
Factors Influencing Enterprise Switch to AIOps
AIOps Offer Deeper Insights into Root Cause Analysis
IT Personnel Benefit from the Deeper and Broader Insights
offered by AIOps Monitoring
With Complexity and Management of Virtual Infrastructure
Continuing to Grow, AIOps Platform Promises to Optimize
Virtual Resources
Intelligent Operations: A Broader Emerging Field with AIOps
Being a Vital Component
Growing Realization among Enterprises about the Value of AIOps
to Fuel Adoption
AIOps Set to Facilitate Digital Transformation of Automated
Data Centers
AIOps Grows in Prominence at the Enterprise Edge
Enterprises to Increasingly Integrate AIOps into Chat-based IT
Operations (ChatOps)
AI-Powered APM: Driving Intelligent Automations
Resolving Data Quality Issues Essential for Effectiveness of AIOps
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
AIOps Platform
Core Elements of AIOps Platform
Use Cases of AIOps Platform
AIOps Technologies
Advantages and Drawbacks of AIOps Platform
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: AIOps Platform Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: AIOps Platform Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Large Enterprises (Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 4: Large Enterprises (Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: SMEs (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$
Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 6: SMEs (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country
in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Real-time Analytics (Application) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 8: Real-time Analytics (Application) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 9: Infrastructure Management (Application) Demand
Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 10: Infrastructure Management (Application) Share
Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 11: Application Performance Management (Application)
Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 12: Application Performance Management (Application)
Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Network & Security Management (Application) Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Years 2018 through 2025
Table 14: Network & Security Management (Application) Global
Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025
Table 15: Other Applications (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 16: Other Applications (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US AIOps Platform Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 17: United States AIOps Platform Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 18: United States AIOps Platform Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: United States AIOps Platform Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: AIOps Platform Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 21: Canadian AIOps Platform Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 22: AIOps Platform Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025
Table 23: Canadian AIOps Platform Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 24: Canadian AIOps Platform Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 25: Japanese Market for AIOps Platform: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 26: Japanese AIOps Platform Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 27: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for AIOps
Platform in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 28: AIOps Platform Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 29: Chinese AIOps Platform Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 30: Chinese AIOps Platform Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 31: Chinese Demand for AIOps Platform in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Chinese AIOps Platform Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European AIOps Platform Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 33: European AIOps Platform Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 34: European AIOps Platform Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 35: European AIOps Platform Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 36: European AIOps Platform Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: European AIOps Platform Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 38: European AIOps Platform Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 39: AIOps Platform Market in France by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 40: French AIOps Platform Market Share Analysis by Type:
2019 VS 2025
Table 41: AIOps Platform Quantitative Demand Analysis in France
in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 42: French AIOps Platform Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year
Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025
GERMANY
Table 43: AIOps Platform Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 44: German AIOps Platform Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2019 VS 2025
Table 45: AIOps Platform Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 46: AIOps Platform Market Share Distribution in Germany
by Application: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 47: Italian AIOps Platform Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 48: Italian AIOps Platform Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 49: Italian Demand for AIOps Platform in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Italian AIOps Platform Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 51: United Kingdom Market for AIOps Platform: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 52: United Kingdom AIOps Platform Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 53: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
AIOps Platform in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 54: AIOps Platform Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 55: Rest of Europe AIOps Platform Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 56: Rest of Europe AIOps Platform Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 57: Rest of Europe AIOps Platform Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 58: Rest of Europe AIOps Platform Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 59: AIOps Platform Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 60: Asia-Pacific AIOps Platform Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: AIOps Platform Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 62: Asia-Pacific AIOps Platform Market Share Analysis: A
7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 63: Rest of World AIOps Platform Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 64: AIOps Platform Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025
Table 65: Rest of World AIOps Platform Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 66: Rest of World AIOps Platform Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
AIMS INNOVATION
APPDYNAMICS
APPNOMIC SYSTEMS PVT.
BMC SOFTWARE
CA TECHNOLOGIES
CLOUDFABRIX SOFTWARE INC.,
CORRELSENSE
CORVIL LIMITED
DEVO
DYNATRACE
EXTRAHOP NETWORKS
FIXSTREAM NETWORKS
GAVS TECHNOLOGIES N.A.
GROK
HCL TECHNOLOGIES
IBM CORPORATION
ITRS GROUP
INTERLINK SOFTWARE SERVICES
LOGZ.IO
LOOM SYSTEMS
MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC
MOOGSOFT
OPSDATASTORE
SPLUNK
TECH MAHINDRA
VMWARE
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797808/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001