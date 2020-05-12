NEW YORK, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Data Systems market worldwide is projected to grow by US$282.9 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 5.5%. Civil, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$690.4 Million by the year 2025, Civil will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$10.1 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$8.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Civil will reach a market size of US$39.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$75.7 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Aeroprobe Corporation
- AMETEK, Inc.
- Astronautics Corporation of America
- Curtiss-Wright Corporation
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- Meggitt PLC
- Shadin Avionics LP
- Thommen Aircraft Equipment Ltd.
- United Technologies Corporation (UTC)
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Air Data Systems: An Introductory Prelude
A Core Component of Electronic Flight Instrument System (EFIS)
Progressive Trend in Avionics Sector Creates Fertile
Environment for ADS
Sustained Emphasis on Improving Cockpit Capabilities Creates
Ample Room
Global Competitor Market Shares
Air Data Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Expanding Aircraft Fleet Size Points Towards Massive Growth
Potential for ADS Market
Growing Passenger & Cargo Traffic Stimulates Fleet Size Expansion
Established Role of Sensor Mechanisms in Safe & Effective
Handling of Aircraft: A Primary Driver
Identifying Unreliable Airspeed Indications Made Easier with ADS
Critical Importance of Air Temperature Measurement Makes ADS a
Must Have Component
Air Data Module (ADM) for Low-Cost, Distributed Air Data System
Pitot Probes: The Primary Input Providers for ADC
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Air Data Systems: Introduction
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797812/?utm_source=PRN
