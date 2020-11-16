DUBLIN, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Airport Information Systems - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Airport Information Systems estimated at US$3.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the period 2020-2027.
Airport Operation Control Center (AOCC), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.8% CAGR and reach US$3.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Departure Control System (DCS) segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U. S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.2% CAGR
The Airport Information Systems market in the U. S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 4.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.8% CAGR.
The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others:
- Amadeus IT Group SA
- Ikusi
- Inform GmbH
- Northrop Grumman Corporation
- RESA Airport Data Systems
- Rockwell Collins, Inc.
- Siemens AG
- SITA
- Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Airport Information Systems: An Introductory Prelude
- Steady Growth Projected for Airport Information Systems Market
- Uptrend in Airport Infrastructure Investments Points Towards High-Potential Opportunities
- Worldwide Investments (in US$ Billion) on New and Existing Airports (2018-2022)
- Worldwide Investments (in US$ Billion) on Airport Improvements by Airport Area (2018-2022)
- China-Led Asia-Pacific Drives Momentum in Worldwide Airport Infrastructure Spending
- New Airport Investment by Region (in US$ Billion) for the Year 2019
- Number of New Airport Projects by Region for the Year 2019
- Number of Civil Airports in China (2000, 2005, 2010, 2015 & 2020)
- China Vs. US: Number of Air Passengers in Millions for Years 2018 and 2038
- Growing Passenger & Cargo Traffic Necessitate Higher Budgetary Allocation for Airport Infrastructure
- Global Aircraft Fleet Size (In Units) by Aircraft Type for the Years 2019 & 2029
- Global Aircraft Fleet Size (In Units) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019 & 2039
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Airport Information Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Demand for Airport Operational Database (AODB), the Central Repository for All Airport Operative Systems, Continues to Escalate
- Critical Importance of Effective Landside Operations: Robust Business Case for Airport Information Systems
- Collection & Forwarding of Passenger Details Made Easier with Advanced Passenger Information Systems
- Airport Public Address & Voice Alarm Systems Evolve from Basic Information Transferring Tools to Vital Components of Airport Security Mix
- Modern Departure Control Systems Focus on Superior Customer Experience while Maximizing Revenue Potential for Airports
- Streamlined Check-in Process with DCS
- Integration of Advanced Software and Sophisticated Interface Augments DCS Capabilities
- Airport Displays: The High-Growth Vertical
- Check-In-Desk Dynamic Display Systems Strive to Simplify Check-In Process
- Streamlined Flight Status Information Propagated through Multi-User Flight Information Display Systems
- Baggage Information Display Systems for Seamless Luggage Retrieval Process
- Marketing, Security, Emergency and Wayfinding Information Effectively Promoted through Dynamic Signage Systems
- Growing Emphasis on Smart Airports and Airport IoT to Drive Next Wave of Growth in AIS Market
- IoT Comes to Fore to Deliver Hyper-Personalized Customer Experiences in Airport Lounge
- Likely Robust Role of AI in Future Airport to Positively Influence AIS Technologies
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
- Market Facts & Figures
- US Airport Information Systems Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
- Market Analytics
CANADA
JAPAN
CHINA
EUROPE
- Market Facts & Figures
- European Airport Information Systems Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
- Market Analytics
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
SPAIN
RUSSIA
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
AUSTRALIA
INDIA
SOUTH KOREA
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
LATIN AMERICA
ARGENTINA
BRAZIL
MEXICO
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
MIDDLE EAST
IRAN
ISRAEL
SAUDI ARABIA
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
AFRICA
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 41
