DUBLIN, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Alternators Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Alternators refer to devices which convert mechanical energy into electrical energy. The working principle of alternators depends upon Faraday's law of electromagnetic induction in which the current is induced in the conductor surrounded by a magnetic field when there is a relative motion. Alternators find applications in electric generators; automotive, marine, gas and oil industries; power plants; etc. According to the latest report, titled "Alternators Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the global alternators market reached a value of US$ 17.2 Billion in 2020.
Due to the increasing consumption of alternating current in different sectors, such as automotive, gas, industrial manufacturing, etc., the demand for alternators has witnessed a positive growth across the globe. Another key growth-inducing factor is the growing investment in grid infrastructure in the developing regions. Apart from this, modern day vehicles are equipped with an alternator which is driven by the engine to provide alternating current. Rising disposable incomes and prevalence of a luxurious lifestyle have led to a surge in the sales of vehicles over the years. Moreover, rising industrialisation along with growth in cogeneration offer new opportunities, thereby creating an attractive market for the alternators. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global alternators market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.
The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Stamford, Leroy Somer, Mecc Alte, Valeo and Denso.
This report provides a deep insight into the global alternators market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, market segmentation based on type, voltage, rated power, application, speed, weight, fuel type and region. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the alternators market in any manner.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global alternators market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regions in the global alternators market?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global alternators market?
- Which are the popular product types in the global alternators market?
- What are the major voltage segments in the global alternators market?
- What is the breakup of the global alternators market on rated power basis?
- What is the breakup of the global alternators market on speed basis?
- What is the breakup of the global alternators market on weight basis?
- What are the key application segments in the global alternators market?
- What are the major end-use segments in the global alternators market?
- What are the major fuels used in the global alternators market?
- What is the structure of the global alternators market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global alternators market?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Alternators Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.2.1 Volume Trends
5.2.2 Value Trends
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Breakup by Type
5.5 Market Breakup by Voltage
5.6 Market Breakup by Rated Power
5.7 Market Breakup by Applications
5.8 Market Breakup by Speed
5.9 Market Breakup by Weight
5.10 Market Breakup by End-Use
5.11 Market Breakup by Fuel Used
5.12 Market Breakup by Region
5.13 Market Forecast
5.13.1 Volume Trends
5.13.2 Value Trends
6 Market Performance by Type
6.1 Electro-Magnet (Induction) Alternators
6.1.1 Current and Historical Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Permanent Magnet Alternators
6.2.1 Current and Historical Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Others Alternators
6.3.1 Current and Historical Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Performance by Voltage
7.1 220V-440V Alternators
7.1.1 Current and Historical Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 More than 440V Alternators
7.2.1 Current and Historical Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Less than 220V Alternators
7.3.1 Current and Historical Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Performance by Rated Power
8.1 <_kw_br />8.1.1 Current and Historical Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 1 kW-5 kW
8.2.1 Current and Historical Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 5 kW-50 kW
8.3.1 Current and Historical Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 <_0kw-500 />8.4.1 Current and Historical Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 500KW-1500 kW
8.5.1 Current and Historical Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast
8.6 1500KW-5000 kW
8.6.1 Current and Historical Market Trends
8.6.2 Market Forecast
8.7 >5000KW
8.7.1 Current and Historical Market Trends
8.7.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Performance by Application
9.1 Industrial Applications
9.1.1 Current and Historical Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Automotive and Transportation
9.2.1 Current and Historical Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Power Generation
9.3.1 Current and Historical Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Standby Power
9.4.1 Current and Historical Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Others
9.5.1 Current and Historical Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Performance by Speed
10.1 Low Speed Alternators
10.1.1 Current and Historical Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Medium Speed Alternators
10.2.1 Current and Historical Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3 High Speed Alternators
10.3.1 Current and Historical Market Trends
10.3.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Ultra High-Speed Alternators
10.4.1 Current and Historical Market Trends
10.4.2 Market Forecast
11 Market Performance by Weight
11.1 Low Weight Alternators
11.1.1 Current and Historical Market Trends
11.1.2 Market Forecast
11.2 Medium Weight Alternators
11.2.1 Current and Historical Market Trends
11.2.2 Market Forecast
11.3 High Weight Alternators
11.3.1 Current and Historical Market Trends
11.3.2 Market Forecast
12 Market Performance by End-Use Sector
12.1 Industrial
12.1.1 Current and Historical Market Trends
12.1.2 Market Forecast
12.2 Commercial
12.2.1 Current and Historical Market Trends
12.2.2 Market Forecast
12.3 Residential
12.3.1 Current and Historical Market Trends
12.3.2 Market Forecast
13 Market Performance by Fuel Used
13.1 Fossil fuel
13.1.1 Current and Historical Market Trends
13.1.2 Market Forecast
13.2 Natural
13.2.1 Current and Historical Market Trends
13.2.2 Market Forecast
14 Market Performance by Region
14.1 Asia-Pacific
14.1.1 Current and Historical Market Trends
14.1.2 Market Forecast
14.2 Europe
14.2.1 Current and Historical Market Trends
14.2.2 Market Forecast
14.3 North America
14.3.1 Current and Historical Market Trends
14.3.2 Market Forecast
14.4 Middle East and Africa
14.4.1 Current and Historical Market Trends
14.4.2 Market Forecast
14.5 Latin America
14.5.1 Current and Historical Market Trends
14.5.2 Market Forecast
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Market Breakup by Key Players
16 Key Players Profiles
16.1 Cummins Generator Technologies Ltd. (Stamford-Avk)
16.1.1 Company Overview
16.1.2 Description
16.1.3 Product Portfolio
16.1.4 Financials
16.1.5 Key Contacts
16.2 Mecc Alte Alternators Pty. Ltd.
16.2.1 Company Overview
16.2.2 Description
16.2.3 Product Portfolio
16.2.4 Key Contacts
16.3 Leroy Somer Inc.
16.3.1 Company Overview
16.3.2 Description
16.3.3 Product Portfolio
16.3.4 Financials
16.3.5 Key Contacts
16.4 Valeo Service
16.4.1 Company Overview
16.4.2 Description
16.4.3 Financials
16.4.4 Key Contacts
16.5 Denso Corporation
16.5.1 Company Overview
16.5.2 Company Description
16.5.3 SWOT Analysis
16.5.4 Financials
16.5.5 Key Contacts
16.6 HHI
16.6.1 Company Overview
16.6.2 Description
16.6.3 Operations
16.6.4 Financials
16.6.5 Key Contacts
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/voma2o
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-alternators-market-2021-to-2026---industry-trends-share-size-growth-opportunity-and-forecasts-301309248.html
SOURCE Research and Markets