This report provides an overview of the development of the global semiconductor market and three Taiwanese three semiconductor sub-industry sectors, including IC design, IC manufacturing and IC packaging and testing; looks into root causes behind the supply and demand imbalance; examines how emerging applications are driving demand for chips, touching on AI chips, automotive electronics, and wide bandgap semiconductors.
As global demand for chips continues to rise, the global semiconductor revenues are estimated to witness a spike in 2021 and thus the industry's revenue growth will likely continue into 2022.
Meanwhile, as global fabs are expanding their production capacity worldwide, it is anticipated the chip supply crunch will alleviate in the second half of 2022 and/or 2023.
List of Topics
- Development of the global semiconductor market, touching on market value forecast for the period 2021-2022 and market share by application for the period 2015-2023; market share by product type and IC type during 2018-2021
- Development of three major semiconductor sub-industry sectors, including IC design, IC manufacturing, and IC packaging and testing; Taiwanese semiconductor industry shipment value during 2014-2021;
- Root causes behind the supply-demand imbalance, touching on the geopolitics and climate risks, rising demand for automotive chips; includes the regional joint development between the U.S. and Korea, and the U.S. and Japan, as well as the impact of China's policies such as the "Dual Control System."
- Emerging applications are associated with AI chips, automotive electronics, and wide bandgap semiconductors, and include global GaN and SiC component supply chains and major players.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Semiconductor Industry Trends and Supply-Demand Dynamics
1.1 Global and Taiwan Semiconductor Industry Trends
1.2 Supply-Demand Imbalance and Regional Supply Chain Restructuring
2. Emerging Applications Driving Semiconductor Demand
2.1 Integration of AI in IoT Chips for Diversified Applications
2.2 Automotive Electronics Fueling Robust Demand for Automotive Chips
2.3 Wide Bandgap Semiconductors for Emerging Applications
