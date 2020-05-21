DUBLIN, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "COVID-19 Market Impact Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
With the global outbreak of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the cause of the COVID-19 pandemic, the analyst has revisited findings in a range of topics published over the past year to provide clients with the information they need to continue to make the best informed business decisions.
This report includes discussion and forecast revisions where appropriate in relation to COVID-19. Each topic is addressed in two slide-form pages. It is intended to serve as a supplement to comprehensive reports published prior to the pandemic.
This report is segmented into two geographic regions: US and Global.
Key Topics Covered:
US TOPICS
- US Key Economic Indicators
- Amusement Parks
- Books
- Cabinets
- Ceilings
- Construction
- Converted Flexible Packaging
- Countertops
- Deathcare
- Decorative Tile
- Education
- Employment Services
- Foodservice Single-Use Products
- Gaskets & Seals
- Hair, Nail, & Skin Care Services
- Hardscaping Products
- Healthcare
- Healthcare Insurance
- Home Organization Products
- HVAC Equipment
- Industrial Fasteners
- Insulation
- Kidney Dialysis Centers
- Landscaping Products
- Laundry & Linen Services
- Liquid Silicone Rubber
- Lodging Services
- Low Slope Roofing
- Lubricants
- Meat, Poultry & Seafood Packaging
- Medical Device Packaging
- Motion Pictures & Video
- Moulding & Trim
- Outdoor Furniture & Grills
- Plumbing Fixtures & Fittings
- Private Security Services
- Recreation
- Restaurants & Foodservice
- Retail Bags
- Roofing
- Safety & Security Alarms
- Siding
- Specialty Films
- Stretch & Shrink Film
- Travel Services
- Warehousing & Storage Services
- Windows & Doors
- Wipes
- Wood & Competitive Decking
GLOBAL TOPICS
- Global Key Economic Indicators
- Abrasives
- Acoustic Insulation
- Buses
- Cement
- Cement & Concrete Additives
- Construction Aggregates
- Construction Chemicals
- Construction Machinery
- Corrugated Boxes
- Diesel Engines
- Drywall & Building Plaster
- E-Commerce
- E-Commerce Packaging
- Electric Motors
- Electric Power Transmission & Distribution Equipment
- Filters
- Foamed Plastic Insulation
- Food Processing Machinery
- Forestry Equipment
- Gaskets & Seals
- Industrial & OEM Insulation
- Industrial Valves
- Machine Tools
- Major Household Appliances
- Material Handling Equipment
- Packaging Machinery
- Power Lawn & Garden Equipment
- Pressure Sensitive Tape
- Protective Packaging
- Refractories
- Silicones
- Windows & Doors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2b79ms
