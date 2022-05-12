DUBLIN, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Antenna in Package Patent Landscape 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Antenna integration becomes more and more advantageous at higher frequencies
Since 2017, the publisher has been following the intellectual property (IP) trends related to RF front-end devices and their packaging. Recently, the publisher witnessed increasing patenting activity related to PAMiD modules, RF front-end modules, RF filters and switch integration, and antennas for 5G and their packaging.
Packaging of 5G systems requires the integration of RF, analog and digital functions along with passives and other system components in a single module. These systems exemplify the heterogeneous integration trend which becomes more important for 5G. Proximity of the transceiver and front-end module is also important, to reduce size and loss. This is achieved by integrating antennas with the RF module as well as simultaneous modeling of a heat dissipation solution to keep active components in acceptable thermal conditions.
In the mm-wave antenna-in-package solutions, interconnections between transceiver ICs and antennas should result in low insertion loss and acceptable return loss over the frequency range of interest. The other key requirement is the form factor, and to meet it the industry is progressively moving from conventional interconnect techniques such as wire-bonding and flip-chip interconnections to emerging techniques referred to as Fan-Out packaging or IC-embedding.
Flip-chip and Fan-out interconnections were originally developed for high-performance computing or mobile processor applications, but their fine pitch and low electrical parasitic have pushed RF players to use them in their RF/mm-wave modules. Today, these approaches are getting more and more critical for the RF industry and are used in antenna-integrated modules.
In this report, the publisher analyzes the patent landscape related to antenna integrated in package (AiP, AoP). The AiP patent landscape is led by major semiconductor foundries and OSATs, SJ Semiconductor (SJSemi) being the main patent assignee, and it includes any links in the supply chain. Foundries/OSATs (SJSemi/SMIC, TSMC, SEMCO, ASE, SPIL) as well as IDMs/fabless (MediaTek, Qualcomm, Murata, TI, Skyworks) and OEMs (Huawei, Vivo mobile, Oppo mobile) have filed AiP-related patents to protect their structures/designs or manufacturing methods.
Understanding of the current IP players' activities
The publisher has identified more than 140 different entities that have filed patent applications related to AiP. The report provides a clear overview of the most active assignees as well as a presentation of IP newcomers. Furthermore, a patent segmentation reveals the technical position, e.g. WLP, Fan-Out, Flip Chip or antenna type, of each of the main players.
SJSemi, Intel and TSMC have the most significant enforceable portfolio; together they own one third of all granted patents. Over the last few years, SJSemi, TSMC, Samsung, MediaTek, Huawei, AAC Technologies and NCAP have been increasing their patenting activity.
The IP newcomers of the last 2 years are mainly Chinese companies that focus on a wafer-level packaging approach for integrated antenna: Vivo Mobile, OPPO Mobile, Shanghai Xianfang Semiconductor (subsidiary of NCAP), Powertech Technology, Microsilicon Technology, T-Ray Technology, Sky Semiconductor Technology, Xinhua Microelectronics and Unisoc.
Focus on the main IP players' IP portfolios
The report provides a detailed analysis of the main IP players: SJSemi/SMIC, TSMC, Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Huawei, MediaTek, IBM, ASE, SPIL, NCAP, Qualcomm, and Murata. For each player, we highlight their strengths and weaknesses and provide information about their technology developments. Finally, a description and analysis of their key patents is provided.
The IP white-spaces are shrinking
The patents describe a variety of solutions to design or manufacture antenna systems in package, and not many patents are focused on critical technological bricks. The AiP patent landscape attests to well-mastered packaging solutions that are already available on the market and where the IP "white-spaces" will be quickly limited. Each player has developed and protected its own AiP structures/designs, each providing a solution to answer the different requirements of next-generation handset RF packages.
The patents mainly claim specific AiP structures/designs or processes/methods for making them. Asserting owned patents against infringing products is easier with patents claiming an AiP structure/design, and patent litigation on such aspects will thus be inevitable in a growing 5G market.
Report's Main Assets
Understanding the key players' patented technologies and current IP strategies and strengths: More than 140 patent applicants are involved in the antenna in package patent landscape. This report reveals the IP position of key players through a detailed analysis of their patent portfolios. We also provide an understanding of these players' patented technologies, their IP strategy, and their capability to limit other firms' activity.
Analyzing IP players' developed technologies: This report provides an understanding of the IP players' recent technical developments. The main AiP approaches are sorted, and IP players and key patents are presented for each segment.
Identifying and understanding IP players' key patents related to AiP: This report highlights the main IP players' key patents related to AiP with a selection of the most influential/blocking patents.
Useful Excel Patent Database
This report also includes an Excel database with the 1,500+ patents and patent applications analyzed in this study. This useful patent database allows for multi-criteria searches and includes patent publication numbers, hyperlinks to the original documents, priority date, title, abstract, patent assignees, patent's current legal status, and technological segments.
Report's Key Features
- PDF with > 80 slides.
- Excel file with > 660 patent families + hyperlink to updated online database (legal status, documents etc.)
- IP trends, including time-evolution of published patents, countries of patent filings, etc.
- Ranking of main patent assignees.
- Newcomers in the AiP IP landscape.
- Main technologies IP analysis:
- Flip Chip
- Fan Out
- Wafer Level Packaging
- Air cavity antenna
- Stacked antenna
- Focus on AiP patent portfolios of key players: SJSemi/SMIC, TSMC, Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Huawei, MediaTek, IBM, ASE, SPIL, NCAP, Qualcomm, Murata.
- Key players' IP position and relative strength of their patent portfolios.
Companies Mentioned in this Report (non-exhaustive list):
- A*STAR
- AAC Technologies
- ASE
- AT&S
- Boeing
- Bosch
- Broadcom
- CETC
- Chengdu Ruishi Intelligent Technology
- Chengdu T Ray Technology
- Chunghwa Precision Test Technology
- Core
- Dongwoo Fine-Chem
- Dupont Electronics
- Ericsson
- Forehope Electronic Ningbo
- Fraunhofer
- Fujikura
- GlobalFoundries
- Guangdong Fozhixin Microelectronics Technology Research
- Guangdong Xinhua Microelectronic Technology
- Hanyang University
- Huawei
- IBM
- Imec
- Innolux
- Institute of Microelectronics - Chinese Academy of Sciences
- Intel
- JCAP
- JCET
- Kyocera
- LG Electronics
- LS Mtron
- Mediatek
- Micron Technology
- Microsilicon Technology
- Murata
- NCAP
- Nanjing Qinheng Microelectronics
- National Chung Shan Institute of Science & Technology
- Nepes
- New Kojinpeng Private
- Novaco Microelectronics Technologies
- Oppo Mobile
- Powertech Technology
- Qingdao Geer Intelligent Sensor
- Qualcomm
- Raytheon
- SJ Semiconductor
- SMIC
- SPIL
- STATS ChipPAC
- Saint Gobain
- Samsung Electro Mechanics
- Samsung Electronics
- Shanghai Amphenol Airwave Communication Electronics
- Shanghai Xianfang Semiconductor
- Skyworks
- Sony
- Spreadtrum Communication
- TDK Epcos
- TSMC
- Texas Instruments
- Tsinghua University
- Vega Grieshaber
- Vivo Mobile
- Xiamen Yun Tian Semiconductor Technology
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction
- Context and challenges
- Market data
- AiP technical approaches
Scope of the Report & Methodology
- Scope of the report
- Key features of the report
- Why study the patent landscape
- Main patent assignees cited in this report
- Objectives of the report
- Methodology for patent search and selection
- Terminology
Executive Summary
IP Landscape Overview
- Time evolution of patent publications
- Main patent assignees
- IP position and IP activity of main players
- Geographic coverage of main players' AiP patent portfolio
- Time evolution of patent publications for main players
- Newcomers in the AiP patent landscape
- IP leadership of main players
- Patent segmentation per AiP technical approach: WLP, Fan-Out WLP, 3D stacking, Other
- Main patent assignees per AiP approach
- Fan-Out packaging: IP players vs. Market players
- Time evolution of patent publications per AiP approach
- Patent segmentation per package-integrated antenna structures: Patch antenna, Dipole antenna, Monopole antenna, Microstrip antenna, Yagi antenna, Vivaldi antenna, Slot antenna
- Main patent assignees per package-integrated antenna structures
- Air cavity related patents
- Stacked antenna related patents
- Main IP collaborations (co-owned patents and IP transfers)
IP Profile of Key Players (Patent portfolio overview, key patents, and recent patenting activity)
- SMIC / SJSemi
- TSMC
- Samsung Electro-Mechanics
- Huawei
- MediaTek
- IBM
- ASE
- SPIL
- NCAP
- Qualcomm
- Murata
Conclusion
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/316g60
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-antenna-in-package-patent-landscape-report-2021-gain-an-understanding-of-the-current-ip-players-activities--focus-on-the-main-ip-players-ip-portfolios-301546127.html
SOURCE Research and Markets