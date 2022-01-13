DUBLIN, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Management Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report examines the importance of AI in transforming SCM, identifies critical challenges in SCM - especially in the post-COVID-19 era - and recognizes AI and other cognitive technologies as a natural fit for SCM.
The analysis shows that AI and other emerging cognitive technologies will be the key enablers in developing new supply chain models that allow companies to reach customers more effectively.
Artificial intelligence (AI) and cognitive technologies are becoming a critical element of supply chain management (SCM) solutions as they evolve from point to integrated solutions. AI plays a vital role in making SCM more agile, transparent, and customer-oriented.
The report details SCM market trends and studies AI's impact in each SCM sub-function, from procurement to customer support services. Most importantly, we offer stakeholders insights into crucial growth opportunities that will shape the industry over the next 2-3 years.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain Management (SCM) Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Environment
- Digital Technologies to Transform the SCM Value Chain
- SCM Challenges
- Digitization Plays a Vital Role in SCM
- The Evolution of SCM Solutions
- AI - Integration in SCM Solutions
- AI - Transforming SCM
- AI - Considerations in Designing SCM Solutions
3. Key Trends
- Trend 1 - AI-based Edge Computing Systems Enable Smarter Supply Chain Decision-making
- Trend 2 - The Increasing Adoption of Robotic Process Automation (RPA) in SCM
- Trend 3 - The Convergence and Adoption of Multiple Technologies Accelerate AI Adoption in Supply Chains
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- AI - Use Cases and the Degree of Impact in Supply Chain Functions
- Use Cases - Procurement
- Use Cases - Manufacturing
- Use Cases - Warehouse Management
- Use Cases - Transportation and Logistics
- Use Cases - Customer Support Services
5. Industry Players
- AI-driven SCM Solutions
6. The Way Forward
- Building a Resilient Supply Chain Function
- The Future of SCM
7. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Integrated, AI-enabled SCM Solutions
- Growth Opportunity 2: Edge Infrastructure for AI-based Solutions
- Growth Opportunity 3: Cybersecurity Solutions
