This report assesses the RFID-based asset tracking market including solutions, asset types tracked, use cases, and industry verticals.
The report evaluates companies and strategies for the general RFID market as well as market analysis and forecasting for the RFID-enabled "slap-and-track" asset tracking market including solutions by type, implementation, assets, industries, and regions. The report also provides specific recommendations by company type and technology/solution provider.
Select Report Findings:
- While fleet comprises over 80% of the market, non-fleet asset tracking is growing 18% faster
- Asset tracking solutions are becoming increasingly more attractive for sub-$1,000 book value assets
- The asset management and logistics market will witness considerable vendor consolidation through 2026
- Leading companies will integrate asset management, logistics, and connected-device security as combined solutions
There are substantial factors to consider when considering the asset tracking market including asset class, value, and degree of mobility. Commensurate with asset class and tracking needs is the choice of technology to fit a given solution. There are a few important technologies involved in asset tracking, some of which are relatively expensive, but provide seamless 24 X 7 tracking, while others are less expensive, but only provide tracking when within range of a wireless tracking device.
RFID based solutions represent one of the most cost-effective methods that may be used with a variety of assets, use cases, and form factors. For example, RFID-enabled "slap-and-track" enables fast and easy tracking for many use cases ranging from shipping to asset loss prevention. However, RFID based solutions rely upon RFID tag communication with an RFID reader within signal range. This is a limitation as compared to solutions that may continuously track assets on an uninterrupted basis regionally or globally.
Key Topics Covered:
Asset Tracking Market Segmentation
- Asset Tracking Application Types
- Asset Tracking Connection Types
- Asset Tracking in Industry Verticals
- Asset Tracking by Region
- Asset Tracking by IoT Deployment
- Artificial Intelligence in Asset Tracking
- Other Emerging Technologies in Support of Asset Tracking
Asset Tracking Solutions
- Solution Considerations
- Solution Needs
- Inventory Management
- Asset Control and Redirection
- Asset Tracking vs. Asset Control
- Real-time vs. Non-real time Tracking and Location
- Asset Location Precision and Movement Frequency
- Alignment with Workforce (Human Assets)
- Specific Solutions
- Facility Management
- Vehicle Tracking
- Commercial Fleet Tracking
- Asset Tracking in Smart Workplaces
- Asset Tracking in Smart Cities
- Asset Tracking Infrastructure and Services
- Asset Tracking Software and Platforms
- Asset Tracking System Deployment and Services
Asset Tracking in Industry Verticals
- Aviation and Aerospace
- Automotive and Transportation Systems
- Healthcare
- Manufacturing and Industrial Automation
- Warehousing, Logistics, and Shipping
- Government (State and Local)
- Travel and Hospitality
- Consumer Electronics
- Agriculture and Livestock Management
- Extraction and Energy: Oil, Gas, Timber, and Mining
- Food and Beverages
- Education and Training
- Construction and Building Automation
- Robotics and Drones
- Financial Services
- Information and Communications Technology
- Energy Exploration and Distribution
- Textiles and Chemicals
Asset Tracking Market Forecasts 2021 - 2026
- Aggregate Global Asset Tracking Market 2021 - 2026
- Asset Tracking Market by RFID Segment 2021 - 2026
- Asset Tracking Market by RFID Readers and Tags/Objects
- Asset Tracking Market by Barcode Type
- Asset Tracking Market by Barcode Scanner Type
- Asset Tracking Market by Stationary Barcode Scanner Deployment
- Asset Tracking Market by Barcode Scanner Technology Labels
- Asset Tracking Market by Barcode Sticker Type
- Asset Tracking Market by RFID Type
- Asset Tracking Market by RFID Tag Type: Passive and Active
Select Companies Mentioned:
- Actsoft Inc.
- Advantrack
- Alphabet
- Apptricity
- ARI Fleet
- Arvento
- ASAP Systems
- AssetPanda
- AT&T
- Azuga Fleet
- Brilliant Info Systems Pvt. Ltd.
- CalAmp
- Fleet Complete
- Fleet Safety Institute
- Fleetilla
- Fleetistics
- FleetManager
- FleetMind (Safe Fleet Holdings)
- Fleetup
- Freshworks
- Geotab
- Litum IoT
- Lojack
- Lowry Solutions Inc.
- Lytx
- M2M in Motion
- Microsoft Corporation
- Mix Telematics
- Mojix Inc.
- NexTraq (Michelin)
- NimbeLink
- Northrop Grumman
- Omnitracs
- OnAsset Intelligence Inc.
- Oracle Corporation
- ORBCOMM
- Particle
- Passtime
- PcsInfinity
- Pedigree Technologies
- PTC (ThingWorx)
- QBurst
- Quantum Aviation Solutions
- Raven Connected (KlashWerks Inc.)
- RedBeam Inc.
- Rhino Fleet
- Roambee
- SafeFleet
- Samsara
- SAP SE
- Sato Holdings Corporation
- Sendum Wireless Corporation
- Skybitz
- Smart Asset Manager Limited
- Smart Path GPS
- Sortly Inc.
- Speedshield Technologies (Adaptalift Group)
- Spireon Inc.
- Sprint Corporation
- Stanley Black & Decker Inc.
- Starcom
- T-Mobile
- Targa Telematics SPA
- Telefonica
- Telit
- Teltrac Navman
- Tenna
- TomTom International BV
- Topcon Corporation
- TrackX
- Trimble Inc.
- TVL Inc. (WiseTrack)
- Ubisense Group Plc.
- UpKeep Maintenance Management
- Verizon Wireless
- Vodafone Limited
- Wasp Barcode Technologies Inc.
- Windward Software
- Zebra Technologies
- Zerion Software Inc.
- Zonar Systems (Continental AG)
- Zubie
