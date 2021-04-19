DUBLIN, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Audio Codec: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In this report, the market is segmented by component, application and geography. The component segment is further broken down into hardware and software.
The software segment only includes those software components or audio codec algorithms that are implemented on hardware IC/chips to enable audio codec functionalities in Bluetooth-enabled consumer electronic devices. Thus, the software segment only focusses on software audio codecs that are used in Bluetooth devices (known as Bluetooth audio codecs) such as SBC, LDAC, LC3, and AAC.
This report provides an overview of the global audio codec market and analyzes market trends and challenges that will affect the vendor landscape. Using 2019 as the base year, the report provides market projections for the forecast period 2020 through 2025. This report also takes into consideration the economic slowdown caused by lockdowns across the world due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Report Includes:
- 39 data tables and 23 additional tables
- An overview of the global market for audio codec integrated circuits (ICs) within the industry
- Analyses of global market trends with data from 2019-2020, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
- Highlights of the new technological developments and evaluation of market size and market share analysis for audio codecs based on component, application and geographical region
- Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces affecting the growth of the market
- Impact of COVID-19 on the audio codec market as against the overall semiconductor industry
- Coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies
- Company profiles of the key market players, including Analog Devices Inc., Cirrus Logic, DSP Group, Realtek Semiconductor, Maxim Integrated, Qualcomm, Texas Instruments, STMicroelectronics and Fraunhofer IIS
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
- Introduction
- Audio Industry Trends
- Increasing Adoption of Truly Wireless Earbuds/Audio
- Mobile Gaming
- 5G
- Use Cases of Audio Codecs
- Amazon Echo
- Apple AirPods
- iPhone 11 Pro Max
- HTC Vive
- Nintendo Switch
- Fitbit Sense
- Audio Compression Algorithms
- Lossless Compression
- Lossy Compression
- Impact of COVID-19 on the Audio Codec Market
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Market Opportunity
- Market Restraint
- Value Chain of the Audio Codec Market
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Component
- Overview
- Hardware
- Software
- Sub-Band Codec (SBC)
- Advanced Audio Coding (AAC)
- aptX
- aptX HD
- aptX Low Latency (aptX LL)
- aptX Adaptive
- LDAC
- LC3
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Application
- Introduction
- Mobile Phones and Tablets
- Home Audio Devices
- Televisions and Gaming Consoles
- Headphones, Headsets and Wearable Devices
- PCs
- Automotive Infotainment Systems
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape
- Market Ranking Analysis
- Top-Ranked Companies
- Cirrus Logic
- Qualcomm
- Realtek Semiconductor
- Product Development and Launches
- Acquisitions and Agreements
- Collaboration
Chapter 8 Company Profiles
- Analog Devices Inc.
- Asahi Kasei Microdevices (AKM) Corp.
- Cirrus Logic Inc.
- CML Microcircuits
- Dialog Semiconductor
- Dsp Group Inc.
- Fraunhofer Iis
- Maxim Integrated
- Microchip Technology Inc.
- Nuvoton Technology Corp.
- Nxp Semiconductors N.V.
- Qualcomm
- Realtek Semiconductor Corp.
- Rohm Semiconductor
- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
- Savitech
- Sony Corp.
- STMicroelectronics N.V.
- Tempo Semiconductor Inc.
- Texas Instruments Inc.
