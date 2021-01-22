DUBLIN, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Ambient Lighting Market by Electric & Hybrid (BEV, HEV, PHEV), Application (Footwell, Door, Dashboard, Center Console), Passenger Car (C, D, E, and F), Aftermarket (Country and Application (Interior and Exterior)) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The ambient lighting market for automotive, by value, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2020 to 2025. It is projected to reach USD 4.9 billion by 2025 from an estimated USD 3.0 billion in 2020.
The key factors driving the market growth include increasing penetration of ambient lighting in low to mid-segment vehicles, inclination toward luxury, and increasing vehicle production. The improving economic condition of developing regions such as Asia Oceania has boosted the market for premium vehicles, which are equipped with ambient lighting.
Centre Console ambient lighting to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period
The market for dashboard ambient lighting is projected to grow at the highest CAGR, in terms of value, during the forecast period. The increasing demand for ambient lighting and luxury vehicles are the key growth drivers for the center console ambient lighting market.
Asia Oceania to dominate the market growth
Asia Oceania is estimated to see the fastest growth of the ambient lighting market for automotive, in terms of value. This growth is primarily driven by increasing vehicle production and increasing penetration of luxury cars in the region.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
3.1 Pre- & Post-COVID-19 Scenario
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Automotive Ambient Lighting Market: Attractive Opportunities in Oe Market
4.2 OE Automotive Ambient Lighting Market, by Region
4.3 OE Automotive Ambient Lighting Market, by Vehicle Type
4.4 OE Automotive Ambient Lighting Market, by Application
4.5 Automotive Ambient Lighting Market for Ev, by Region
4.6 Automotive Ambient Lighting Market for Ev, by Vehicle Type
4.7 Automotive Ambient Lighting Market for Ev, by Application
4.8 Automotive Ambient Lighting Aftermarket, by Region
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Sale of Ultra-Luxurious Vehicles
5.2.1.2 Efforts to Optimize Interior Lighting
5.2.1.3 Consumer Inclination Toward Comfort & Safety Features
5.2.1.4 Easy Availability of Aftermarket Solutions
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 High Cost of Oe Integration
5.2.2.2 Higher Cost of Led Lights Compared to Halogen Lights
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Enhanced Functionalities in Lighting
5.2.3.2 Increasing Use of Mood Lighting
5.2.3.3 Collaborations Among Automotive OEMs and Lighting System Manufacturers
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Possibility of Driver Distraction
5.2.4.2 Presence of Unorganized Aftermarket
5.2.4.3 Volatility of Raw Material Prices
5.2.4.4 Increase in Competition from Local Companies Offering Counterfeit/Retrofit Solutions
5.3 Scenario Analysis
5.3.1 most Likely Scenario
5.3.2 Optimistic Scenario
5.3.3 Pessimistic Scenario
5.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.4.1 Competitive Rivalry
5.4.2 Threat of New Entrants
5.4.3 Threat of Substitutes
5.4.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.4.5 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.5 Value Chain Analysis
5.5.1 Research and Product Development Executives
5.5.2 Raw Material/Component Suppliers
5.5.3 Original Equipment Manufacturers
5.5.4 Distributors and Sales Representatives
5.5.5 End-users
5.6 Key Technology Trends
5.7 Lighting Products: Tariff Related Data
5.8 US: Import and Export Data for Electric Lamps and Lighting Fittings, 2008-2019 (USD Billion)
5.9 Case Studies Related to Ambient Lighting Market
5.9.1 Case Study 1: BMW Group and Lighting Engineering Group at Ilmenau University
5.9.2 Case Study 2: Influence of Ambient Lighting in a Vehicle Interior on the Driver's Perceptions
6 Impact of COVID-19
6.1 Introduction to COVID-19
6.2 COVID-19 Health Assessment
6.3 COVID-19 Economic Assessment
6.3.1 COVID-19 Economic Impact - Scenario Assessment
6.3.2 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the Global Automotive Industry
6.3.3 Impact of COVID-19 on the Automotive Ambient Lighting Market
7 OE Automotive Ambiance Lighting Market, by Passenger Car Segment
7.1 Introduction
7.2 C-Segment
7.3 D-Segment
7.4 E-Segment
7.5 F-Segment
8 OE Automotive Ambiance Lighting Market, by Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Dashboard
8.3 Footwell
8.4 Doors
8.5 Center Console
8.6 Others Ambient
9 OE Automotive Ambient Lighting Market for Electric Vehicles, by Application & Region
9.1 Introduction
9.2 BEV
9.3 FCEV
9.4 HEV
9.5 PHEV
10 Automotive Ambient Lighting Aftermarket, by Region & Country
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 France
10.3.4 Italy
10.4 Asia Oceania
10.4.1 China
10.4.2 Japan
10.4.3 South Korea
10.4.4 India
10.5 RoW
10.5.1 Brazil
10.5.2 Russia
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Market Ranking Analysis
11.3 Market Evaluation Framework
11.4 Market Share Analysis, 2019
11.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping
11.5.1 Star
11.5.2 Emerging Leaders
11.5.3 Pervasive
11.5.4 Participants
11.6 Competitive Leadership Mapping SME Players of Automotive Ambient Lighting Market
11.6.1 Progressive Company
11.6.2 Responsive Companies
11.6.3 Dynamic Companies
11.6.4 Starting Blocks
11.7 Winners Vs. Tailenders
11.8 Competitive Situations & Trends
11.8.1 New Product Developments
11.8.2 Expansions
11.8.3 Partnerships/Supply Contracts/Collaborations/Joint Ventures/Agreements/Mergers & Acquisitions
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Hella
12.2 Valeo
12.3 Grupo Antolin
12.4 Federal Mogul (Tenneco)
12.5 Koito Manufacturing Co Ltd
12.6 Osram
12.7 General Electric
12.8 Philips
12.9 Marelli
12.10 Stanley Electric Co Ltd
12.11 Zizala Lichtsysteme GmbH
12.12 Other Key Players
12.12.1 Draxlmaier Group
12.12.2 Tungsram
12.12.3 LSI
12.12.4 Toshiba Lighting and Technology Corporation
12.12.5 Pacific Insight
12.12.6 Oshino Lamps Ltd
12.12.7 Texas Instruments
12.12.8 Samvardhana Motherson Automotive Systems
12.12.9 Sigma International
12.12.10 Lumax Industries Ltd.
12.12.11 Autolite
13 Appendix
