NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive E-retail market is poised to grow by 21.6 million units during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 17.49% during the forecast period.
Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.
Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the ease and convenience of buying cars and two-wheelers online.
The automotive E-retail market analysis includes Product segment and Geography Landscape. This study identifies the intense competition leading to competitive pricing as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive E-retail market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The Automotive E-retail Market Covers the Following Areas:
Automotive E-retail Market Sizing
Automotive E-retail Market Forecast
Automotive E-retail Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.
- Asbury Automotive Group Inc.
- AutoNation Inc.
- eBay Inc.
- Group 1 Automotive Inc.
- Hendrick Automotive Group
- Lithia Motors Inc.
- Penske Corp.
- Scout24 AG
- TrueCar Inc.
Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Pharma E-Commerce Market in Europe by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The pharma e-commerce market in Europe has the potential to grow by USD 12.81 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 13.64%. To get extensive research insights: Download Our Exclusive Sample Report
Online Apparel, Footwear, and Accessories Market in US by Product and End-user - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The online apparel, footwear, and accessories market in the US has the potential to grow by USD 91.54 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.91%. To get extensive research insights: Download Our Exclusive Sample Report
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Two-wheelers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.
- Asbury Automotive Group Inc.
- AutoNation Inc.
- eBay Inc.
- Group 1 Automotive Inc.
- Hendrick Automotive Group
- Lithia Motors Inc.
- Penske Corp.
- Scout24 AG
- TrueCar Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR45623
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-automotive-e-retail-market--alibaba-group-holding-ltd-asbury-automotive-group-inc-autonation-inc-among-others-to-contribute-to-the-market-growth-301350545.html
SOURCE Technavio