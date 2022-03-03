DUBLIN, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market by Platform (Aerial Delivery Drones, Ground Delivery Vehicles (Delivery Bots, Self-Driving Vans & Trucks)), Solution, Application, Type, Payload Weight, Range, Duration and Region - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The autonomous last mile delivery market is valued at USD 860 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 4,964 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 21.5%.
The Incorporation of advanced sense and avoid systems in aerial delivery drones, expansion of eCommerce, and increased use of low-cost and light payload drones by startups for product delivery have led to the growth of autonomous last mile aerial deliveries worldwide.
Also, the growing usage of autonomous ground delivery vehicles is witnessed in the food and retail sector. It is mainly due to congestion in urban areas. Due to congestion, product delivery to far-flung and remote locations, invalid or incorrect address details, hard to locate destinations, clubbed with the issue of severe labour shortage often result in increased product delivery costs.
Automatic delivery could be transformational for the retail industry, decreasing delivery costs by 80% to 90% compared to a human being doing it. Furthermore, advancement in technology for autonomous ground delivery vehicles and an increase in venture funding for the development of next-level ground delivery vehicles has enhanced the market growth.
The market for delivery drones in the aerial segment and self-driving vans & trucks in the ground segment is projected to grow with higher CAGR due to the increasing need for autonomous delivery solutions in the food and retail sectors and the growing need for contact-less healthcare supply deliveries using autonomous ground vehicles /aerial drones owing to COVID-19 pandemic.
Winners of autonomous last mile delivery market are Starship Technologies (US), JD.com (China), Nuro (US), Amazon (US), Kiwi Campus (US), Zipline (US), United Parcel Service (US), Wing (US), Flirtey (SkyDrop) and Aerodyne Group (Malaysia).
These key players offer drones applicable for various sector and have well-equipped and strong distribution networks across the North American, European, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Latin America and Africa.
Premium Insights
- Use of Autonomous Last Mile Delivery for Medical and Retail Deliveries to Drive Market Growth
- Logistics & Transportation to be the Largest Segment During Forecast Period
- Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market in Us Projected to Grow at Highest CAGR
Market Dynamics
Aerial Delivery Drone
Drivers
- Incorporation of Advanced Sense and Avoid Systems in Aerial Delivery Drones
- Expansion of Ecommerce
- Increased Use of Low-Cost and Light Payload Drones by Startups for Product Delivery
Restraints
- Lack of Required Infrastructure to Support Operations of Aerial Delivery Drones in Emerging Economies
- Limited Bandwidth and Battery Life of Aerial Delivery Drones
- Lack of Charging Infrastructure Hinders Long Endurance Delivery Missions
Opportunities
- Increased Demand for Drone Delivery Services During COVID-19 Crisis
- Rise in Technological Advancements in Delivery Drones
- Growth Opportunities for Vendors at Different Levels of Value Chain of Aerial Drone Deliveries
- Incorporation of IoT in Ecosystem of Aerial Delivery Drones
Challenges
- Issues Related to Traffic Management of Aerial Delivery Drones
- Safety and Security Issues Related to Use of Aerial Delivery Drones
- Lack of Risk Management Framework and Insurance Cover for Aerial Delivery Drones
Ground Delivery Vehicles
Drivers
- Increased Usage of Autonomous Ground Delivery Vehicles in Retail & Food
- Increased Adoption of Autonomous Ground Delivery Vehicles due to Advanced Technological Features
- Increase in Venture Funding for Development of Next-Level Ground Delivery Vehicles
Restraints
- Formulation and Stringent Implementation of Regulations Pertaining to Operations of Ground Delivery Vehicles
- Performance Issues in Untested Environments and Lack of Appropriate Decision Making
Opportunities
- Growing Demand for Agvs in Delivery of Healthcare Supplies due to COVID-19
- Flourishing Ecommerce Industry Across the Globe
Challenges
- Limited Operational Range of Ground Delivery Vehicles
- Vulnerability of Ground Delivery Vehicles to Cyber Threats due to Their Automation
- Risk of Operational Malfunctioning in Populated Areas
- Impact of COVID-19 on Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market
Use of Autonomous Last Mile Technology Against COVID-19
- Range/Scenarios
- Average Selling Price
- Value Chain Analysis
- Market Ecosystem Map
- Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer's Business
- Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market
Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Trade Data Statistics
Tariff and Regulatory Landscape
- Guidelines by Federal Aviation Administration for Drone Operations
- US: Rules and Guidelines by Faa for Operation of Drones
Industry Trends
Technology Trends
- 3D Printed Aerial and Ground Robots
- Improvements in Battery Technology
- Cloud Robotics Technology
- Wireless Charging Technology
- Automated Ground Control Stations
- Computer Vision
- Multi-Sensor Data Fusion for Effective Navigation
- Advanced Algorithms and Analytics
- Machine Learning-Powered Analytics
- 5G Technology
- Blockchain
Technology Analysis
- Sensor Technology
- Designing Robust Ai-Based Perception Components
Case Study Analysis for Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market: Aerial Delivery
- Use of Zipline Drones to Deliver COVID-19 Vaccine Doses in Ghana
- Use of Wingcopter to Distribute COVID-19 Test Kits in Malawi and Rwanda
- Use of Speedbird Aero to Offer On-Demand Food Delivery
- Use of Project Wing of Alphabet to Deliver Food and Medicines in Australia
- Regulators Approve Trial Flights of Urban Flight Delivery Systems of Drone Delivery Canada
- Ele.Me Starts Food Delivery Using Drones in Shanghai
- Sf Express Received License to Start Aerial Drone-Based Network for Deliveries Within Pilot Zones of China
- Emqopter Delivers Food Parcels in Germany Using Aerial Delivery Drones
- Skyways Uav of Airbus Helicopters Conducts Its First Parcel Delivery in Singapore
- Dhl Successfully Completed Trails of Bvlos Medicine Delivery Flights Across Lake Victoria in Tanzania
Case Study Analysis for Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market: Ground Delivery
- Use of Autonomous Delivery by Foodpanda in Singapore
- Use of Ground Robots by Starship Technologies in Collaboration with Sodexo to Deliver Food
- Use of Ground Robots by Savioke for Room Delivery Services to Maintain Contactless Delivery with Regards to COVID-19 Relief
- Use of Ground Robots by Jd.Com for Delivery of Medical Supplies with Regards to COVID-19 Relief in Wuhan
- Amazon Started Delivering Parcels Using Ground Delivery Robots Named Scout in Washington
- Use of Ground Robots by Pepsico to Deliver Food to University Students
- Fedex Employed Its Battery-Powered Sameday Bots to Deliver Parcels
Impact of Megatrends
- Last Mile Delivery Automation
- E-Mobility and Green Initiative
- Rapid Urbanization and Megacity Logistics
Innovations & Patent Registrations
Company Profiles
Ground Delivery Vehicle
Key Players
- Starship Technologies
- Nuro
- Jd.Com, Inc.
- Amazon
- Kiwi Campus
- Caterpillar Inc.
- Continental Ag
- Panasonic Corporation
- Teleretail
- Unsupervised.Ai
- Fedex
- Waymo LLC
- Alibaba Group
- Aethon (St Engineering)
- Cruise LLC
Other Players
- Autox
- Neolix
- Robomart
- Udelv
- Boxbot
Aerial Delivery Drone
Key Players
- Matternet, Inc.
- Zipline
- Deutsche Post Dhl
- United Parcel Service
- Flirtey (Skydrop)
- Drone Delivery Canada Corp.
- Workhouse Group Inc.
- Wing
- Skycart
- Airbus
- Uber Technologies, Inc.
- Walmart
- Dpdgroup
- Aerodyne Group
Other Players
- Flytrex
- Manna Aero
- Wingcopter
- Elroy Air
- Swoop Aero
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i0h3ax
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-autonomous-last-mile-delivery-markets-2022-2030---use-of-autonomous-last-mile-delivery-for-medical-and-retail-deliveries-to-drive-market-growth-301494898.html
SOURCE Research and Markets