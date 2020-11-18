DUBLIN, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The autonomous mobile robots market is poised to grow by $2.79 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 20% during the forecast period.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the good ROI of autonomous mobile robots and increasing offshore E&P programs.
This study identifies the miniaturization of sensors as one of the prime reasons driving the autonomous mobile robots market growth during the next few years.
The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The robust vendor analysis included in the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading autonomous mobile robots market vendors that include BA Systemes SAS, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Midea Group Co. Ltd., Mobile Industrial Robots AS, OMRON Corp., QinetiQ Ltd., Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd., Thales Group, and The Boeing Co. Also, the autonomous mobile robots market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market Ecosystem
- Market Characteristics
- Value Chain Analysis
Market Sizing
- Market Definition
- Market Segment Analysis
- Market Size 2019
- Market Outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining Power of Buyers
- Bargaining Power of Suppliers
- Threat of New Entrants
- Threat of Substitutes
- Threat of Rivalry
- Market Condition
Market Segmentation by End-User
- Market Segments
- Comparison by End-User
- Aerospace and Defense - Market Size and Forecast 2019-2024
- Oil and Gas - Market Size and Forecast 2019-2024
- Agriculture and Mining - Market Size and Forecast 2019-2024
- Others - Market Size and Forecast 2019-2024
- Market Opportunity by End-User
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic Segmentation
- Geographic Comparison
- North America - Market Size and Forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market Size and Forecast 2019-2024
- Apac - Market Size and Forecast 2019-2024
- Mea - Market Size and Forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market Size and Forecast 2019-2024
- Key Leading Countries
- Market Opportunity by Geography
- Volume Driver - Demand Led Growth
- Market Challenges
- Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Landscape Disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors Covered
- Market Positioning of Vendors
- Ba Systemes Sas
- L3Harris Technologies Inc.
- Lockheed Martin Corp.
- Midea Group Co. Ltd.
- Mobile Industrial Robots As
- Omron Corp.
- Qinetiq Ltd.
- Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd.
- Thales Group
- The Boeing Co.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5gyyoe
