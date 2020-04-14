DUBLIN, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bluetooth Speaker Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global bluetooth speaker market was valued at USD 6.49 billion in 2019, and it is expected to reach USD 48.52 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 40.38%, over the forecast period (2020-2025). The increasing need for eliminating more than one product in the home and commercial spaces has led to the growth of bluetooth enabled speakers and sound bars.
Bluetooth speakers have witnessed widespread adoption in the past few years, with these devices accounting for a sizeable share in the audio technology category. Bluetooth speakers come in many shapes and sizes, meeting the requirements of the consumers. With the end users utilizing the devices having different requirements, there is a range of bluetooth speakers available in the market.
Rapid innovations and increasing R&D expenditure with new innovative applications have boosted the demand in the bluetooth speakers market. The growing penetration of smartphones and increasing consumer awareness have further boosted the demand for bluetooth speakers, worldwide.
Advanced technologies, such as AI-assisted devices, are expected to influence the growth of the market in the coming years. Products, such as Amazon Alexa and Google Echo, are having high demand in the market. Thus, many manufacturers are looking to integrate these technologies to gain consumers.
Key Market Trends
Portable Bluetooth Speaker is the Fastest Growing Segment
- Portable Bluetooth speakers are devices that are comparably smaller, lighter, and can be moved anywhere. Portable speakers come in many shapes and sizes. Sound bars, tubes, and clips are some of the most widely consumed models in the market.
- Changing consumer dynamics in the market and increasing preference by the consumers toward portable devices are supporting the growth of the market.
- The growth of audio streaming technology in various application, like the wireless speakers and in-car-infotainment systems, is driving the portable bluetooth speaker market.
- The audio streaming technology can be used in point-to-point topology available on bluetooth BR/EDR that is optimized for audio streaming, making it the standard-bearer in wireless audio.
- According to the Bluetooth.com, with the increasing bluetooth usage in the audio and entertainment industry, 8 out of 10 speakers may include bluetooth by the end of 2022. Additionally, the smart speaker market is expected to grow by three times by the end of 2022.
Asia-Pacific to Witness the Fastest Growth Rate
- Asia-Pacific, being the most populated region, is the major developing region and is expected to record the maximum growth rate over the forecast period, 2019-2024.
- The increasing disposable incomes and technological developments in countries, such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea, help in the growth of the bluetooth speakers market in Asia-Pacific.
- The increasing number of companies, to meet the growing demand and large availability of products, is expected to drive the market at a high rate in Asia-Pacific.
- With increasing sales of smartphone and wide adoption of technology, the bluetooth speaker sales are rising in this region.
Competitive Landscape
The bluetooth speaker market is highly fragmented, as changing consumer demands are pushing companies to innovate in the space to attract more consumers. The competition in this market has intensified over the years, with companies launching a multitude of products to attract consumers. Some of the key players in the market are Sony Corporation, Harman International Industries, Bose Corporation, Koninklijke Philips, and Shure Incorporated.
Recent Industry Developments
- April 2019 - Harman a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. focused on connected technologies for the automotive, consumer, and enterprise markets, showcases its Premium Communications solution for the first time in China at the Shanghai Auto Show. Premium Communications is a first-of-its-kind modular offering designed to elevate present in-vehicle communication environment. Premium Communications enables clear, frustration-free conversations for all occupants within a vehicle.
- January 2019 - Sony announced an all new music experience called "360 Reality Audio" that makes listeners feel as if they are immersed in sound from all directions. The new experience is delivered by Sony's object-based spatial audio technology and was announced at CES 2019 in Las Vegas.
Key Topics Covered
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increasing Demand for Portable Speakers
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Limited Range Playing Capacity
4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.7 Technology Snapshot
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Portable Bluetooth Speakers
5.1.2 Fixed Bluetooth Speakers
5.2 By Application
5.2.1 Residential
5.2.2 Commercial
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Sony Corporation
6.1.2 Koninklijke Philips N.V.
6.1.3 Bose Corporation
6.1.4 Harman International Industries
6.1.5 Panasonic Corporation
6.1.6 Shure Incorporated
6.1.7 Beats Electronics LLC
6.1.8 LG Electronics Inc.
6.1.9 Best IT World Pvt. Ltd. (iBall)
6.1.10 Logitech International
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2xyyln
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716