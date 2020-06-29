NEW YORK, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
This report is 80% complete and can be delivered within three working days post order confirmation and will include the latest impact analysis of Covid-19 in 2020 and forecast.
Global Business Continuity Management Market By Offering (Solution; Service), By Deployment Type (On premise and Cloud), By Application (Business Continuity & Disaster Recovery, Data Center & Data Center Networking, Governance Risk & Compliance and Risk Management), By Organization Size (SMEs; Large Enterprise), By Industry (BFSI; Government; Healthcare; Transportation & Logistics; Energy & Utilities; Manufacturing & Retail; Telcom & IT; Others), By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025
Global business continuity management market is expected to grow at a robust CAGR during the forecast period.The growth in IT sector can be held responsible for the market share of the BCM companies as the advancement in technology also brings along high financial investment risks, for instance, encryption and decryption risks, cybercrimes and security risks, etc.
Thus, it is quite indispensable for the companies to install business continuity management solutions to ensure safety solutions, avoid financial loss on the extra organizational issues that they might face and maintain a healthy work environment.
The market segmentation of the BCM market is done based on offering, deployment type, application, organization size, industry, region, and company.The segment organization size is bisected into small & medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises out of which, as per 2019, the largest share was held by the large enterprises while the SMEs are expected to witness growth in their market share gradually during the coming years.
The intervention of technology has propelled the market extensively and has forced the corporate and business sector prominently towards adopting this service.
In terms of regional analysis, global business continuity management market is segregated into Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East & Africa. North America held the dominant share in 2019 and the trend is likely to continue in the coming years owing to presence of leading companies in the region and early adoption of business continuity management by countries such as United States, among others.
Major companies in the global business continuity management market include Avalution Consulting LLC, BC Management Inc/CA, Green House Data Inc, Mancon LLC, Dell International LLC/EMC Corp, StorageCraft Technology Corp, Metricstream Inc, Virtual Corp, Logicmanager Inc, Fusion Risk Management Inc, Continuity Logic LLC, etc. Reportedly, Dell International LLC/EMC Corp and Continuity Logic LLC, etc.
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2021–2025
Objective of the Study:
• To analyze and forecast the market size of global business continuity management market.
• To classify and forecast global business continuity management market based on offering, deployment type, application, organization size, industry, region and company.
• To identify drivers and challenges for global business continuity management market.
• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global business continuity management market.
• To conduct pricing analysis for global business continuity management market.
• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global business continuity management market.
The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of service providers across the globe.
Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.
Through this technique, the analyst could include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service providers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.
The analyst calculated the market size of global business continuity management market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.
Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.
Key Target Audience:
• Business continuity management service providers, vendors and other stakeholders
• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers
• Organizations, forums and alliances related to business continuity management
• Market research and consulting firms
The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as service providers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.
Report Scope:
In this report, global business continuity management market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
• Market, By Offering:
o Solution
- Crisis Management
- Risk Management
- Audit Management
- Government
- Risk and Compliance (GRC)
- Others
• Supplier Management
• Cybersecurity Management
o Service
- Professional
- Managed
• Market, By Deployment Type:
o On premise
o Cloud
• Market, By Application:
o Business Continuity & Disaster Recovery
o Data Center & Data Center Networking
o Governance Risk & Compliance
o Risk Management
• Market, By Organization Size:
o Small & Medium Enterprise (SME)
o Large Enterprise
• Market, By Industry:
o BFSI
o Government
o Healthcare
o Transportation & Logistics
o Energy & Utilities
o Manufacturing & Retail
o Telcom & IT
o Others
- Hospitality
- Oil & Gas
- Automotive
- Entertainment
• Market, By Region:
o Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
o Europe
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- France
- Germany
- Spain
o North America
- United States
- Mexico
- Canada
o South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Colombia
o Middle east & Africa
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- Iraq
- South Africa
Competitive Landscape
Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global business continuity management market.
Available Customizations:
With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Company Information
• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).
