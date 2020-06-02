LAS VEGAS, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Iovox a global leader in call tracking solutions, announced the appointment of Tim Gomoll to the newly created position of Chief Revenue Officer. Gomoll held the same role at CallSource and will head up global sales efforts for iovox's call tracking and conversational analytics services.
"It's an exciting time for iovox given our growth from a recent acquisition and through adoption of our services in emerging markets around the world," said Ryan Gallagher, co-founder and CEO of iovox. "We've been looking for a leader in sales to build on the strong foundation and Tim's character, experience and leadership are an ideal fit for the next phase of our growth."
Gomoll brings more than 15 years of experience in sales training, client retention, market and segment expansion to iovox. A proven history of growth accomplishments, Tim has held led sales and professional services teams that have served businesses of all sizes, from SMBs to the Fortune 500, with call tracking solutions.
"There are many things that attracted me to iovox including the vision and plans for the next 4-5 years, the innovation and breadth of what we can deliver to customers, and importantly the strong culture," said Gomoll. "I'm delighted to be on the team and look forward to working with current and future customers and partners to help their businesses succeed."
Gomoll will be based in the United States and responsible for revenue growth globally.
About iovox
We help companies and individuals increase their revenue and improve their productivity with unique call tracking and conversational analytics solutions. We are unique to the industry for our ability to track inbound and outbound calls, particularly from mobile phones. We are global, with customers in more than 65 countries and offices in London, Paris, San Francisco, Las Vegas, and Sydney. Download our free app for Android or iOS and learn more about other services at www.iovox.com.
