The Global Camera Modules market accounted for $26.47 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $58.45 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.
Rising public safety and security concerns lead to the adoption of surveillance cameras and rising demand for ToF camera in smartphones are the major factors driving market growth. However, the high costs of multi-camera systems deployment in vehicles is restraining market growth.
Based on the focus type, the autofocus segment is likely to have a huge demand for smartphones and other consumer electronics devices, such as wearables, the automotive sector is expected to adopt fixed-focus camera modules largely. By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the rising trends of advanced cameras in consumer devices; increasing adoption of cameras in automotive applications; and rising needs for security & surveillance cameras.
Some of the key players profiled in the Camera Modules Market include Primax Electronics, MCNEX, Q Technology, Chicony, LG Innotek, Sharp Corporation, Sunny Optical Technology (Group), Samsung Electro-Mechanics, and OFILM Tech.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Camera Modules Market, By Component
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Voice Coil Motors
5.3 Image Sensors
5.3.1 Charged Coupled Device (CCD) Image Sensors
5.3.2 Complementary Metal Oxide Semiconductor (CMOS) Image Sensors
5.3.2.1 Backside Illumination (BSI) Technology
5.3.2.2 Frontside Illumination (FSI) Technology
5.3.3 Other Image Sensors
5.3.3.1 InGaAs Image Sensors
5.3.3.2 sCMOS Image Sensors
5.3.3.3 NMOS Image Sensors
5.4 Lens Modules
6 Global Camera Modules Market, By Focus Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Autofocus
6.3 Fixed Focus
7 Global Camera Modules Market, By Interface
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Camera Parallel Interface
7.3 Camera Serial Interface
8 Global Camera Modules Market, By Pixels
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Up to 7 Mega Pixels
8.3 8 to 13 Mega Pixels
8.4 Above 13 Mega Pixels
9 Global Camera Modules Market, By Process
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Chip-On-Board Camera Module
9.3 Flip-Chip Camera Module
10 Global Camera Modules Market, By Application
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Automotive
10.2.1 View Type
10.2.1.1 Rear View
10.2.1.2 Front View & Others
10.2.2 Vehicle Type
10.2.2.1 Commercial Vehicles
10.2.2.2 Passenger Car
10.2.3 Function
10.2.3.1 Viewing
10.2.3.2 Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS)
10.3 Consumer Electronics
10.3.1 Tablet PC
10.3.2 Camera
10.3.3 Wearable
10.3.4 Smartphones
10.4 Healthcare
10.4.1 Opthalmology
10.4.2 Digital Radiology
10.4.3 Endoscopy
10.5 Industrial
10.5.1 Robotic Vision
10.5.2 Machine Vision
10.6 Aerospace & Defense
10.6.1 Border Surveillance & Military Operations
10.6.2 Airborne and Marine Surveillance
10.7 Security & Surveillance
10.7.1 Commercial & Residential
10.7.2 Public Places & Infrastructures
11 Global Camera Modules Market, By Geography
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 US
11.2.2 Canada
11.2.3 Mexico
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.2 UK
11.3.3 Italy
11.3.4 France
11.3.5 Spain
11.3.6 Rest of Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.4.1 Japan
11.4.2 China
11.4.3 India
11.4.4 Australia
11.4.5 New Zealand
11.4.6 South Korea
11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
11.5 South America
11.5.1 Argentina
11.5.2 Brazil
11.5.3 Chile
11.5.4 Rest of South America
11.6 Middle East & Africa
11.6.1 Saudi Arabia
11.6.2 UAE
11.6.3 Qatar
11.6.4 South Africa
11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
12 Key Developments
12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
12.3 New Product Launch
12.4 Expansions
12.5 Other Key Strategies
13 Company Profiling
13.1 Primax Electronics
13.2 MCNEX
13.3 Q Technology
13.4 Chicony
13.5 LG Innotek
13.6 Sharp Corporation
13.7 Sunny Optical Technology (Group)
13.8 Samsung Electro-Mechanics
13.9 OFILM Tech
