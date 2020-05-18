DUBLIN, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Central Vacuum Systems Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Global Central Vacuum Sytem Market Report.
Key Questions Answered
1. What is the market size of the central vacuum system market?
2. What are the factors impacting the growth of the market?
3. How will COVID-19 impact the growth of the market?
4. What are the drivers, trends, and challenges in the market?
5. Who are the leading vendors and their market share?
The global central vacuum system market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 11% during the period 2019-2025.
The rise in construction, hospitality, commercial, and retail industries and rapid industrialization are the main factors driving the market growth. The adoption of energy-saving and sustainable cleaning technology are also driving the growth of the central vacuum system market. Smart technologies are adopted in several industrial and commercial verticals. Notwithstanding central vacuum pros and cons, these systems are primarily used in several industries, including automotive, food and beverages, pharmaceutical, chemical, mining, textiles, plastics, and aerospace.
Industrial vacuum cleaner systems can help maintain the overall cleanliness and hygiene of industrial and commercial spaces. In commercial places such as shopping malls, airport lounge, and healthcare facilities, these systems can provide an efficient method of cleaning.
The outbreak of COVID-19 has affected the market consumer appliances, including old central vacuum systems. However, the impact of the pandemic is expected to provide a stimulus to the market, and the revenue contribution is likely to be impressive from 2022 until the end of the forecast period.
Market Dynamics
Opportunities & Trends
- Rising Need for Dust-Free Environment
- Enhancing Functionalities of Central Vacuum Systems
Growth Enablers
- Rising Demand for Cleaner Indoor Air
- Improving Hygiene in Commercial Landscape
- High Cost Effectiveness than Manual Labor
- Rising Adoption of Green Cleaning Technologies
Restraints
- High Availability of Substitutes
- Low Adoption in Emerging Countries
- Growing Rental Market of Cleaning Equipment
- Rising Demand for Contract Cleaning Services
Central Vacuum System: Market Segmentation
This research report includes detailed market segmentation by installation, capacity, type, end-users, and geography.
The market share of wall-mounted devices is lower than ground-mounted ones. Europe is the largest market due to the high adoption of these vacuum cleaners in Germany, France, Italy, and the UK. The market share of ground-mounted devices has traditionally been on the higher side. The segment is growing due to the demand from small commercial places.
APAC is expected to rise as the fastest-growing market for 3,000 sq. ft. vacuum systems. Residential households and small-scale commercial establishments, including small restaurants, cabin offices, and cleanrooms, are the major end-users.
Major players are also introducing vacuum machines, which combine powerful suction and filtration systems. For instance, NuTone central vacuums offer high suction power and unmatched cleaning filters to remove dust and other allergens from homes.
The bagless central vacuum system market share dominates the market and is expected to lead during the forecast period. APAC is expected to grow as the fastest market for bagged systems. China, South Korea, and Australia are emerging as high potential markets during the forecast period. Currently, Europe and North America are the two leading markets.
Owing to high affordability, usability, and ease of use, central vacuum systems are increasingly being adopted in domestic cleaning activities. The high adoption in residential places is primarily driven by the need to achieve a hygienic and chemical-free cleaning of floors, walls, kitchen.
Residential rug and carpet cleaning remain the largest revenue generators for central vacuum systems. The growth in residential construction, remodeling and renovations, and the growing awareness of health and hygiene among consumers are boosting the sales.
Segmentation by Installation
- Wall Mounted
- Ground Mounted
Segmentation by Capacity
- <_000 sq_="sq_" />
- 3,000-6,000 sq. ft.
- >6,000 sq. ft
Segmentation by Type
- Bag
- Bagless
Insights by Geography
The growth in Europe is mainly supported by rising business investments and increasing commercial and residential construction. The increasing disposable income and dual-income households are driving the adoption of residential cleaning equipment. However, political uncertainties in Europe post the Brexit negotiations, and the outbreak of the COVID-19 are adversely affecting the economic growth in the region. This may result in low demand for cleaning services and non-conventional cleaning equipment during the forecast period.
Insights by Vendors
The global central vacuum cleaner market is highly competitive. The rapid technological improvements have benefitted the vendors as consumers are expecting continuous innovations and upgrades of products. The ability of central vacuum systems to provide hygienic and chemical-free cleaning promotes its adoption among the consumers.
Key Vendors
- Trovac
- Drainvac
- Nuera Air
Other Prominent Vendors
- Nilfisk
- Techtronic Industries
- Delfin
- American Vacuum Company
- Quirepace (BVC)
- Vac-U-Max
- RGS Vacuum System
- Broan-Nutone
- Disan
- Electrolux
- Eureka
- Nadair
- Lindsay Manufacturing (Vacumaid)
- Cana-vac
- Johnny Vac
- Powerstar
- Cen-tec
- Wessel-Werk
- Smart Vac
- Rhino Vac
- Ness Corporation (Valet)
- Airvac
- Aqua-Air
- Bissell
- Duovac
- Dust Care (Essco)
- Busch
- Tri-Tech Medical
- Atlas Copco
- Toshniwal Instruments
- Medikar
- Medicare Gas Pipeline Services
- Labconco
- Dustcontrol
- AutoVac
- Becker
- Dint-Tech Control
- Mils
- Republic Manufacturing
- BGS General
- NOVAIR
- Megasan
- MIM Medical
- Millennium Medical Products
- Powerex
- Allway
- Draeger
- Dynapumps
- Silbermann
- Prolux
