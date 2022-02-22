Research and Markets Logo

Research and Markets Logo

 By Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Ceramic Capacitors Market - Products and Applications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The consumer electronics segment leads the global market for Ceramic Capacitors, which accounted for about 33% 2021 and is further projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 9.8% between 2021 and 2026.

Over the same period, global consumption of Ceramic Capacitors in Automotive applications is likely to follow Consumer Electronics closely in terms of both market share and growth rate.

This global market research report on Ceramic Capacitors analyzes the market with respect to product types/sub-types and end-use verticals.

Research Findings & Coverage

  • Ceramic Capacitors market size is estimated/projected in this report by product type/sub-type and by end-use vertical across all major countries
  • Industrial, Medical and Military Applications Face the Brunt of MLCC Demand Shift
  • Technology for Ceramic Power Capacitors Upgraded
  • Automotive Industry Vastly Increases Adoption of MLCCs
  • Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments
  • Major companies profiled - 33
  • The industry guide includes the contact details for 111 companies

The market for product types/sub-types of Ceramic Capacitors studied in this report comprise the following:

  • Ceramic Disc Capacitors (CDCs)
  • Ceramic Power Capacitors (CPCs)
  • Feedthrough Ceramic Capacitors (FCCs)
  • Monolithic/Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCCs) by dielectric type
    • C0G (NP0)
    • P100
    • X7R
    • X5R
    • Y5V
    • Other Dielectric Types
  • Monolithic/Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCCs) by rated voltage
    • Low Range (Up to 50V)
    • Mid-Range (100V to 630V)
    • High Range (1000V & Above)

The report analyzes the market for the following end-use verticals of Ceramic Capacitors:

  • Automotive
  • Consumer Electronics
  • Energy & Power
  • Telecom Equipment
  • Other Verticals

Analysis Period, Units and Growth Rates

The report reviews, analyzes and projects the global Ceramic Capacitors market for the period 2017-2026 in terms of value in US$; and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2021 through 2026 with a special mention of the Covid-19 pandemic impact during 2019-2020

Companies Mentioned

  • Chaozhou Three-Circle (Group) Co., Ltd.
  • Darfon Electronics Corp.
  • Eaton Corporation Plc
  • Fujian Torch Electron Technology Co., Ltd.
  • Johanson Dielectrics, Inc.
  • Kyocera Corporation
  • Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
  • NIC Components Corp.
  • Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation
  • Samsung Electro-Mechanics
  • Samwha Capacitor Group
  • Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd.
  • TDK Corporation
  • Walsin Technology Corporation
  • YAGEO Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/628sir

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-ceramic-capacitors-market-products-and-applications-report-2022-industrial-medical-and-military-applications-face-the-brunt-of-mlcc-demand-shift-301487280.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.