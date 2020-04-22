NEW YORK, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Channel-In-A-Box (CiaB) market worldwide is projected to grow by US$430.3 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 26.8%. Channel-In-A-Box (CiaB), one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 26.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$530.9 Million by the year 2025, Channel-In-A-Box (CiaB) will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 30% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$13.7 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$19.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Channel-In-A-Box (CiaB) will reach a market size of US$33.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 25.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$72 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Aveco s.r.o.
- Bitcentral, Inc.
- BroadStream Solutions, Inc.
- Evertz Microsystems, Ltd.
- Florical Systems
- Grass Valley
- HARDATA Corp.
- Harmonic, Inc.
- Imagine Communications Corp.
- Pebble Beach Systems Ltd.
- Pixel Power Ltd.
- PlayBox Technology Limited
- SGT, S.A.S.
- SkyLark Technology Inc.
- Snell Advanced Media Ltd.
- Vector 3 S.A.
- wTVision
- XOR Media Inc.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Integrated Playout Solutions: A Platform for Efficient
Broadcasting
Recent Market Activity
Channel-in-a-box (CiaB): The Most Efficient Playout Automation
Solution
CiaB Emerges as a Promising New Disruptive Innovation in
Playout & Media Management
Current Market Scenario: A Review
Outlook
Competition: A Review
Global Competitor Market Shares
Channel-In-A-Box (CiaB) Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Key Market Trends & Drivers
Healthy Outlook for the World Broadcasting Industry to Offer
Trickle Down Benefits to CiaB
Rising Number of Multichannel Video Program Distributors to
Benefit Adoption of CiaB
Increasing Number of Broadcast Channels Benefits Demand Growth
Increasing Role of IT in Broadcast Playout Infrastructure
Benefits Adoption of CiaB
CiaB: A Game Changer Strategy for Companies Hounded by Cost
Pressures
Migration to HD Playout Facilities Fuels Business Opportunities
for CiaB
Need for Multilingual Playout to Benefit Demand Growth
Need to Reach Diverse Audience Across Multiple Viewing
Platforms Spurs Demand for CiaB
Growing Popularity of Cloud-Based OTT Channel Playout
Encourages Innovation in CiaB
Continuous Technology Developments to Benefit Market Growth
Key Challenges Impeding Adoption of CiaB
Storage Issues Characterize CiaB Solutions
