ATLANTA, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- yellow.ai, the world's leading Conversational CX Automation Platform, trusted by 700+ enterprises globally, today announced its plans for U.S. expansion and hiring, a corporate rebrand and the addition of Voice Virtual Assistants on its platform. The new Voice AI capabilities are augmenting the company's existing strengths of powering chat automation channels for websites, WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram and more. Global companies such as Edelweiss Broking, Waste Connections, Biogen International and MG Motors, count on yellow.ai for enterprise-grade chat and voice bots, weaving in the best of AI and human intelligence to deliver highly differentiated and elevated customer experience for sales, marketing and commerce support, at a fraction of the their current operating costs.
Gartner predicts that by 2025, 40% of all inbound voice communications to call centers will use voice bots. Customers' growing demands for hyper-automation, extreme personalization and on-demand resolution require Voice AI capabilities to quickly understand, resolve and capitalize on every customer engagement. yellow.ai's rich customer experience automation platform is a natural evolution toward realizing a vision for 'Total Customer Experience Automation'. The human-like voice AI bots can understand sentiments, intent and past behavior, and also modify pitch, tone, excitement and more, to suit customer sentiment and intent. The company's bots can natively converse naturally in 100+ languages across text and voice, such as English, French, German, Arabic, Hindi, Chinese, Russian and more, out-of-the-box.
Raghu Ravinutala, CEO and Co-Founder of yellow.ai, announced that the company is hiring more than 70 employees in the Bay Area and across the U.S. for a range of positions. The company aims to democratize AI by offering no-code/low-code bot building, omnichannel virtual assistants and ticketing automation to bring AI to the benefit of business leaders and developers alike. Ravinutala said, "Conversational interfaces are changing how we relate to brands, and voice is playing a key role in enabling smarter brand-to-consumer interactions. Today, growth and success in every business is highly indexed to creating personalized and differentiated customer experiences. At yellow.ai, we are dedicated to enabling human-like, engaging conversations with our conversational customer experience platform, which empowers enterprises to deliver CX with the ultimate balance between their human + AI capabilities."
"We are proud to be the first in our industry to employ a virtual assistant as part of our 'My Digital fleet' offering; this will allow us to provide critical fleet tracking information to shipping companies in a fast, helpful and conversational manner," said Smarty Mathew John, Vice President, Digital Operations at ABS, a leading global provider of classification and technical advisory services to the marine and offshore industries. "With yellow.ai, ABS can continue building on its commitment to delivering the most cutting-edge and real-time data-driven insights to help our customers improve fleet efficiency while reducing costs and risks," he added.
With digitalization on the rise, Customer Experience has now become the main competitive advantage for any company. The rise in the adoption of AI and the importance of virtual assistants/chatbots, already recognized prior to the pandemic, continues to accelerate as organizations look to handle greater call volumes more effectively with existing teams.
"yellow.ai allows large enterprises to successfully automate customer experience while elevating the quality of customer interactions. We have already been recognized as a leader in Conversational AI by Gartner and G2. Now we are actively expanding our strategic partnerships and offices around the world, with U.S. growth as a key priority. We are delighted to extend our repertoire in the region with 'Conversational Voice AI,' the future of CX," concluded Raghu.
Recognizing the evolving needs of businesses and the scattered nature of CX interactions, the addition of yellow.ai's Voice AI virtual assistants bring Total Customer Experience (CX) automation under one umbrella across engagement, marketing, sales, support and commerce. yellow.ai is hosting a mega virtual event--'Envision - Future of Voice AI'--on June 22, to mark the launch.
The company's new US headquarters are located in San Francisco to bring yellow.ai to America's largest brands.
About yellow.ai
yellow.ai is the World's Leading Conversational CX Automation Platform, recognized by Gartner, IDC & G2 crowd as a leader. yellow.ai brings the best of AI and Human intelligence together, to automate Customer Experience for large brands and enterprises.
Trusted by 700+ global enterprises like Biogen International, Edelweiss Broking, Siemens Limited, Waste Connections, American Bureau of Shipping and MG Motors, yellow.ai has clients spread over 30 countries, with chat and voice bots in 100+ languages, across 35+ channels like Web, WhatsApp, In-App, IVR, Contact Center and more. It has offices in the U.S., India, Malaysia and Singapore.
The company aims to democratize AI by offering no-code/low-code bot builders, omnichannel virtual assistants, ticketing automation, to bring AI to the benefit of business leaders and developers alike. Visit http://www.yellow.ai for more information. Contact us at contact@yellow.ai.
