NEW YORK, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clickstream Analytics market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.6 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 16.2%. Click Path & Website Optimization, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 16.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$966.3 Million by the year 2025, Click Path & Website Optimization will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 17.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$59.9 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$74.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Click Path & Website Optimization will reach a market size of US$79.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 15.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$272.8 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Adobe Systems, Inc.
- At Internet
- Connexity, Inc.
- Google Cloud Platform
- HPE (Hewlett Packard Enterprise India Pvt. Ltd.)
- IBM Corporation
- Jumpshot, Inc.
- Microsoft Corporation
- Oracle Corporation
- SAP SE
- Splunk, Inc.
- Talend SA
- Verto Analytics Inc.
- Vlocity Inc.
- Webtrends Inc.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Clickstream Analytics: An Introductory Prelude
Sophisticated Capabilities Prompt Widespread Adoption
Escalating Use Case Across Web-Empowered Industries
Internet Dynamics Strongly Support the Deployment of
Clickstream Analytics
Global Competitor Market Shares
Clickstream Analytics Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Clickstream Analytics for Effective Tracking of Customer's
Online Journey
Empowering Brands to Turn Browsers into Buyers
Real-time Upselling & Cross Selling Made Easier with
Clickstream Analytics
Customer Interests Effectively Understood with Clickstream
Analysis
Clickstream-Based Campaign Optimization Upgrades Advertising
Industry
eCommerce & Retail Firms Leverage Clickstream Analytics to
Generate Valuable Insights
Competitive Forces Generate Ample Room for Analytics in Media &
Entertainment Industry
Clickstream Analytics: A Shot in the Arm for Travel Agencies
Hotel Guest Data Mining Made Highly Convenient with Analytics
Businesses Rely On Clickstream Data to Optimize Social Outreach
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Clickstream Analytics
Types of Clickstream Analytics
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
V. CURATED RESEARCH
