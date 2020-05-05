NEW YORK, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud Access Security Brokers market worldwide is projected to grow by US$9.9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 17%. Control & Monitoring Cloud Services, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 15.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3 Billion by the year 2025, Control & Monitoring Cloud Services will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 18.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$386.6 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$470.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Control & Monitoring Cloud Services will reach a market size of US$303.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 16.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.7 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Bitglass, Inc.
- Ciphercloud, Inc.
- CloudMask Inc.
- Netskope, Inc.
- Palo Alto Networks, Inc.
- Protegrity USA, Inc.
- Vaultive Inc.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Steps in to Protect Data on
the Cloud
CASB Secures IT Landscape
Global Competitor Market Shares
Cloud Access Security Brokers Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increasing Cloud-Based Application Drives Adoption of CASB
Average Number of Cloud Apps Used by Organizations: 2013 to 2018
Sharing Sensitive Data in Cloud Amplifies the Business Case for
CASBs
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sensitive Data in the Cloud by
Data Type
Rising Instances of Data Breach Brings CASBs into Limelight
Average Number of Threats Organization Face in Cloud Per Month:
2016 to 2018
Major Data Breaches by Hackers Leaves Vital Customer Data Exposed
Escalating Number of IaaS Misconfiguration Incidents Spurs
Growth of CASBs
CASB Rescues Companies from Shadow IT
API-based CASBs Catching Interest
US CLOUD Act & EU?s GDPR Draw Enterprises towards CASBs
Competition
Microsoft, a Key Challenger in the CASBs Domain
Major CASB Vendors
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB)
Key Pillars of CASB
CASB Deployment
CASB Architecture
Critical Security Gaps that CASBs Defend
Key CASB Requisites
Financial Services Sector
Healthcare Sector
Manufacturing Sector
5. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
