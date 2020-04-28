NEW YORK, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
KEY FINDINGS
The global cloud collaboration market is evaluated to project a CAGR of 14.21% during the forecast period, 2019-2028. The shifting working trends, increased mobility, growing need for workforce productivity, and adoption of BYOD, are the important factors influencing the growth of the market.
MARKET INSIGHTS
The benefits offered by cloud collaboration makes it a viable option across several organizations and businesses.Cloud collaboration allows increased productivity, and supplements the increasing need for agile support.
The rising automation has resulted in industries looking for solutions that would incur fewer infrastructure costs.With businesses adopting mobile services and administering new policies for increasing employee interaction, it has become necessary to supply data accessibility to data across several end-point devices.
These services enable employees and clients to access data and files working on offsite locations that make operations much more accessible.They also let the users with BYOD access over data cloud.
The increasing demand for the Internet of Things (IoT) applications in various end-user sectors in the emerging economies is augmenting the operational feasibility, thereby supplying secure and relevant cloud solutions. The security concerns restrict the growth of the market, which also hampers the implementation of BYOD strategies. The vendors in the market are acquiring similar businesses in order to boost their market share.
REGIONAL INSIGHTS
The global cloud collaboration market is assessed geographically through the regions of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world.The Asia Pacific region is estimated to project the highest CAGR by the end of the forecast period.
The companies in the region are increasingly digitizing their internal systems and business data.
COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS
Some of the prominent companies operating in the market include, Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc, Oracle Corporation, HighQ Solutions Limited, Google LLC, etc.
Our report offerings include:
• Explore key findings of the overall market
• Strategic breakdown of market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges)
• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years, along with 3 years of historical data for all segments, sub-segments, and regions
• Market Segmentation cater to a thorough assessment of key segments with their market estimations
• Geographical Analysis: Assessments of the mentioned regions and country-level segments with their market share
• Key analytics: Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Vendor Landscape, Opportunity Matrix, Key Buying Criteria, etc.
• Competitive landscape is the theoretical explanation of the key companies based on factors, market share, etc.
• Company profiling: A detailed company overview, product/services offered, SCOT analysis, and recent strategic developments
