Cloud Field Service Management market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2.4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 17.6%. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 15%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2 Billion by the year 2025, Solutions will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 18.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$96.2 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$116.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Solutions will reach a market size of US$142.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 17.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$433.5 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Acumatica, Inc.
- Astea International Inc.
- Clicksoftware
- IBM Corporation
- IFS Linkoping
- Microsoft Corporation
- Oracle Corporation
- Salesforce.com, Inc.
- SAP SE
- Servicemax, Inc.
- ServiceNow, Inc.
- Servicepower Technologies PLC
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
APAC to Register Fastest Growth
North America
Europe
Market Overview of Cloud Field Service Management
Global Competitor Market Shares
Competition
Cloud Field Service Management Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Cloud Field Service Management - An Introduction
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Technology Trends and Advancements
Recent Innovations in Cloud Field Service Management
Rise in Penetration of Internet of Things (IoT) Drives the
Demand for Cloud FSM Market
Retail and Consumer Goods Industry to Register Fastest Growth
IV. COMPETITION
