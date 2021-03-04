SAN DIEGO, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global Cloud Fleet, a leading solution provider for vehicle telematics, announced today the release of their new AI powered video solution that effortlessly combines dual-facing video with cutting edge telematics.
The VS800 Video Solution seamlessly pairs with Global Cloud Fleet's EZ750 telematics gateway, optimizing GPS fleet tracking. The video camera utilizes edge processing to identify "critical events", events that are most important to fleet managers, and then brings high quality video footage of that event from both the road view and cabin view.
Along with that, the video solution provides real-time notifications as well as in-cab driver alerts of these critical events. Both features offer innovative solutions to widespread fleet management and overall driver safety.
The team showcased its dedication towards optimizing its product's performance while keeping its cost below much of the market's comparable solutions.
"Edge processing, which is identifying and uploading only events that are of interest, is the future for all video solutions. What Global Cloud Fleet has done is put this technology into a cost effective package and made it affordable for everyone," says Greg Jones, COO of Global Cloud Fleet.
The VS800 Video Solution can be purchased as a complete package or as an upgrade to the EZ750 gateway, allowing a flexible deployment capability that many other solutions cannot offer.
For more information on this product visit: Global Cloud Fleet Product Page
To connect through LinkedIn: Global Cloud Fleet LinkedIn
About Global Cloud Fleet:
Global Cloud Fleet is the leading end to end provider for all equipment, vehicle, and asset tracking and monitoring. We prioritize the offering of a complete product and software solution that is user friendly and intuitive, affordable, and customized to perfectly service your unique needs so that you can secure a sustainable and profitable business in our industry.
Media Contact
Gary Schneider, Global Cloud Fleet, +1 6197682569, ezsales@gcfleettracking.com
SOURCE Global Cloud Fleet