SAN DIEGO, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global Cloud Fleet is happy to announce that as it continues to build on its industry-leading Telematics Technology Services and AI Camera Solutions, Scott Barnes has joined the leadership team as VP of Services. In this role, Scott will be developing value added services to complement GCF's industry-leading telematics hardware portfolio.
Scott brings a proven track record in the IoT and Telematics space and joins us after successful spells at Temeda and Feeney Wireless
"I'm excited to be joining the recognized industry experts at Global Cloud Fleet and accelerating our services growth in telematics, AI and IoT," he says.
For more information on the AI Fleet Camera Solution visit: EZFleet Enterprise
To connect through LinkedIn: Global Cloud Fleet LinkedIn
About Global Cloud Fleet:
Global Cloud Fleet is the leading end to end provider for all equipment, vehicle, and asset tracking and monitoring. We prioritize the offering of a complete product and software solution that is user friendly and intuitive, affordable, and customized to perfectly service your unique needs so that you can secure a sustainable and profitable business in our industry.
Media Contact
Jaime Muldoon, Global Cloud Fleet, 1 6194714705, jaime.muldoon@positioninguniversal.com
SOURCE Global Cloud Fleet