NEW YORK, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud Microservices market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 21.1%. Platform, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 22%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.7 Billion by the year 2025, Platform will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 23.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$61.2 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$86.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Platform will reach a market size of US$122.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 20.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$313.1 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Amazon Web Services, Inc.
- CA Technologies, Inc.
- Contino Solutions Limited
- IBM Corporation
- Idexcel, Inc.
- Infosys Ltd.
- Kontena Inc.
- Macaw Software Inc.
- Marlabs Inc.
- Microsoft Corporation
- Netifi Inc.
- NGINX Inc.
- OpenLegacy Inc.
- Oracle Corporation
- Pivotal Software, Inc.
- RapidValue Solutions
- Robomq
- Salesforce.com, Inc.
- SmartBear Software, Inc.
- Software AG
- Syntel, Inc.
- Tata Consultancy Services Limited
- Unifyed
- Weaveworks Inc.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Market by End Use
Retail and ecommerce Vertical Leads the Application Market
Regional Market Outlook
Market by Deployment Mode
A Prelude to Cloud Microservices
Global Competitor Market Shares
Cloud Microservices Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Competition
Benefits
Introduction
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growth in Digital Transformation Drives the Cloud Microservices
Market
Innovations
Increasing Adoption of Cloud by Companies: A Key Growth Driver
Evolution of IoT applications to Drive Opportunities for Cloud
Microservices
Challenges in Implementation of Microservices
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Cloud Microservices Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Cloud Microservices Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Platform (Component) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 4: Platform (Component) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: Services (Component) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 6: Services (Component) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Public Cloud (Deployment) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Public Cloud (Deployment) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 9: Private Cloud (Deployment) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 10: Private Cloud (Deployment) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 11: Hybrid Cloud (Deployment) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 12: Hybrid Cloud (Deployment) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Retail & Ecommerce (Industry Vertical) Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for
the Years 2018 through 2025
Table 14: Retail & Ecommerce (Industry Vertical) Global Market
Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025
Table 15: Healthcare (Industry Vertical) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 16: Healthcare (Industry Vertical) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 17: Media & Entertainment (Industry Vertical) Worldwide
Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 18: Media & Entertainment (Industry Vertical) Market
Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Banking, Financial Services, & Insurance (Industry
Vertical) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand
by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 20: Banking, Financial Services, & Insurance (Industry
Vertical) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS
2025
Table 21: Government (Industry Vertical) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 22: Government (Industry Vertical) Share Breakdown Review
by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 23: Manufacturing (Industry Vertical) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 24: Manufacturing (Industry Vertical) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: IT & ITeS (Industry Vertical) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 26: IT & ITeS (Industry Vertical) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025
Table 27: Other Industry Verticals (Industry Vertical) Global
Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 28: Other Industry Verticals (Industry Vertical)
Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country:
2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Cloud Microservices Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 29: United States Cloud Microservices Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 30: United States Cloud Microservices Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Cloud Microservices Market in US$ Thousand in the
United States by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 32: United States Cloud Microservices Market Share
Breakdown by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025
Table 33: United States Cloud Microservices Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 34: Cloud Microservices Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Industry Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 35: Canadian Cloud Microservices Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 36: Cloud Microservices Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2019 and 2025
Table 37: Cloud Microservices Market Analysis in Canada in US$
Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 38: Canadian Cloud Microservices Market Share Breakdown
by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025
Table 39: Canadian Cloud Microservices Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2018 to
2025
Table 40: Canadian Cloud Microservices Market Share Analysis by
Industry Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 41: Japanese Market for Cloud Microservices: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 42: Japanese Cloud Microservices Market Share Analysis by
Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Cloud
Microservices Market in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 44: Japanese Cloud Microservices Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025
Table 45: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Cloud
Microservices in US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2018 to
2025
Table 46: Cloud Microservices Market Share Shift in Japan by
Industry Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 47: Chinese Cloud Microservices Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 48: Chinese Cloud Microservices Market by Component:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 49: Cloud Microservices Market Estimates and Forecasts in
China in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 50: Cloud Microservices Market in China: Percentage Share
Analysis by Deployment for 2019 and 2025
Table 51: Chinese Demand for Cloud Microservices in US$
Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 52: Chinese Cloud Microservices Market Share Breakdown by
Industry Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Cloud Microservices Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 53: European Cloud Microservices Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 54: European Cloud Microservices Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: European Cloud Microservices Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018-2025
Table 56: European Cloud Microservices Market Share Breakdown
by Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 57: European Cloud Microservices Market Assessment in US$
Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 58: Cloud Microservices Market in Europe: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2019 and 2025
Table 59: European Cloud Microservices Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 60: European Cloud Microservices Market Share Analysis by
Industry Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 61: Cloud Microservices Market in France by Component:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 62: French Cloud Microservices Market Share Analysis by
Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 63: French Cloud Microservices Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 64: French Cloud Microservices Market Share Breakdown by
Deployment: 2019 VS 2025
Table 65: Cloud Microservices Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 66: French Cloud Microservices Market Share Analysis:
A 7-Year Perspective by Industry Vertical for 2019 and 2025
GERMANY
Table 67: Cloud Microservices Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: German Cloud Microservices Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 69: German Cloud Microservices Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 70: German Cloud Microservices Market Share Breakdown by
Deployment: 2019 VS 2025
Table 71: Cloud Microservices Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 72: Cloud Microservices Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Industry Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 73: Italian Cloud Microservices Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Italian Cloud Microservices Market by Component:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 75: Cloud Microservices Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Italy in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 76: Cloud Microservices Market in Italy: Percentage Share
Analysis by Deployment for 2019 and 2025
Table 77: Italian Demand for Cloud Microservices in US$
Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 78: Italian Cloud Microservices Market Share Breakdown by
Industry Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Cloud Microservices: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: United Kingdom Cloud Microservices Market Share
Analysis by Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 81: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Cloud
Microservices Market in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 82: United Kingdom Cloud Microservices Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025
Table 83: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Cloud Microservices in US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2018
to 2025
Table 84: Cloud Microservices Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Industry Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 85: Rest of Europe Cloud Microservices Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018-2025
Table 86: Rest of Europe Cloud Microservices Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 87: Rest of Europe Cloud Microservices Market Assessment
in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 88: Cloud Microservices Market in Rest of Europe:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2019 and 2025
Table 89: Rest of Europe Cloud Microservices Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 90: Rest of Europe Cloud Microservices Market Share
Analysis by Industry Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 91: Cloud Microservices Market in Asia-Pacific by
Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 92: Asia-Pacific Cloud Microservices Market Share
Analysis by Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 93: Asia-Pacific Cloud Microservices Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 94: Asia-Pacific Cloud Microservices Market Share
Breakdown by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025
Table 95: Cloud Microservices Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Cloud Microservices Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Industry Vertical for 2019
and 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 97: Rest of World Cloud Microservices Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 98: Cloud Microservices Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2019 and
2025
Table 99: Cloud Microservices Market Analysis in Rest of World
in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 100: Rest of World Cloud Microservices Market Share
Breakdown by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025
Table 101: Rest of World Cloud Microservices Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Industry
Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 102: Rest of World Cloud Microservices Market Share
Analysis by Industry Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
AMAZON WEB SERVICES
CA TECHNOLOGIES
CONTINO SOLUTIONS LIMITED
IBM CORPORATION
IDEXCEL
INFOSYS
MACAW SOFTWARE
MARLABS
MICROSOFT CORPORATION
NGINX
NETIFI INC.
OPENLEGACY
ORACLE CORPORATION
PIVOTAL SOFTWARE
RAPIDVALUE SOLUTIONS
ROBOMQ
SALESFORCE.COM
SMARTBEAR SOFTWARE
SOFTWARE AG
SYNTEL
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES
UNIFYED
WEAVEWORKS INC.
V. CURATED RESEARCH
