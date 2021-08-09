NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The cloud product lifecycle management market in the Systems Software industry is poised to grow by $ 16.65 bn during 2021-2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the cloud product lifecycle management market will be progressing at a CAGR of 15.96%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market
environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Accenture Plc, Apparel Magic, Aras Corp., Autodesk Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, Infor Inc., Oracle Corp., PTC Inc., SAP SE, and Siemens AG are some of the major market participants. The reduction in IT expenditure, growing demand for large-scale product lifecycle management, and rising requirements for remotely accessible product lifecycle management solutions will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Cloud Product Lifecycle Management Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Cloud Product Lifecycle Management Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- CPDM
- DM
- CAD
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Buy our market report now to gain access to detailed analysis on the cloud product lifecycle management market:
https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70742
Cloud Product Lifecycle Management Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the cloud product lifecycle management market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Accenture Plc, ApparelMagic, Aras Corp., Autodesk Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, Infor Inc., Oracle Corp., PTC Inc., SAP SE, and Siemens AG.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Cloud Product Lifecycle Management Market size
- Cloud Product Lifecycle Management Market trends
- Cloud Product Lifecycle Management Market industry analysis
The cloud product lifecycle management market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The reduction in IT expenditure will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the threat of cybersecurity and software privacy will hamper the market growth.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the cloud product lifecycle management market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Related Reports on Information Technology Include:
Debt Collection Software Market - The debt collection software market has the potential to grow by USD 803.50 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.20%. Get Free Sample Now!
Corrugated Packaging Software Market - The corrugated packaging software market size will grow up to USD 7.94 billion at a CAGR of 14.83% during 2021-2025. Get Free Sample Now!
Cloud Product Lifecycle Management Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist cloud product lifecycle management market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the cloud product lifecycle management market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the cloud product lifecycle management market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cloud product lifecycle management market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- CPDM - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- DM - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- DM - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- CAD - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Accenture Plc
- ApparelMagic
- Aras Corp.
- Autodesk Inc.
- Dassault Systemes SE
- Infor Inc.
- Oracle Corp.
- PTC Inc.
- SAP SE
- Siemens AG
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
Receive Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-cloud-product-lifecycle-management-market-analysis-in-software-industry--segmentation-by-product--geography-technavio-301350501.html
SOURCE Technavio