DUBLIN, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cognitive Computing: Applications and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In this report, the market has been segmented based on component, deployment mode, organization size, end user, application, and geography. It provides an overview of the global cognitive computing market and analyses market trends. Using 2020 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the designated forecast period from 2021 to 2026.

This report examines the ways in which the cognitive computing market is changing and how it has evolved. This analysis includes a detailed survey of both new and existing organizations in the market. 

The adoption of cognitive computing technology is based on factors such as the adoption of AI by businesses to automate processes and integrate human-computer interaction (HCI). Most players in market are developing cognitive services that are accessed by application developers, or end users who deploy solutions at their systems and servers. Use cases of cognitive computing were seen in financial institutions, retail and healthcare, where HCI applications are being deployed at a fast pace. The media and advertising sector has also begun developing cognitive services.

Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on component, deployment mode, organization size, end user, application, and geography. Market values have been estimated based on the total revenue of cognitive computing solution providers.

Report Includes

  • 51 data tables and 34 additional tables
  • An up-to-date overview of the global markets for cognitive computing technologies and applications
  • Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020 and 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
  • Evaluation and forecast the cognitive computing market size, and corresponding market share analysis by component, deployment mode, organization size, application, end-user vertical, and geographic region
  • In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning market drivers, market deterrents and other macroeconomic forces affecting the current and future market outlook
  • Highlights of the upcoming market potential and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments
  • Insight into the recent industry structure, current competitive landscape, increasing investment on R&D activities, key growth strategies, and company revenue share analysis
  • Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including Accenture plc, Cisco Systems Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Microsoft, Intel Corp and NVIDIA

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview and Technology Trends

  • Market Overview
  • Market Dynamics
  • Drivers
  • Challenges
  • Opportunities
  • History and Evolution of Cognitive Computing
  • Value Chain Analysis
  • Platform and Infrastructure Providers
  • Software and Tool Providers
  • Solution Providers
  • Cloud Service Providers
  • End-users
  • Technology Analysis
  • Machine Learning
  • Natural Language Processing
  • Automated Reasoning
  • Key Features of Cognitive Computing
  • Components of Cognitive Computing: Process Flow
  • Future of Cognitive Computing
  • Key Trends in Cognitive Computing
  • Porter's Five Forces Model
  • Regulatory Implications
  • North American Regulations and Acts
  • European Regulations and Acts
  • Asia-Pacific Regulations and Acts
  • Case Study Analysis
  • Patent Analysis
  • Impact of Covid-19

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Component

  • Solutions
  • Services
  • Integration and Deployment
  • Training and Consulting
  • Support and Maintenance

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Deployment Mode

  • Cloud
  • On-Premises

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Organization Size

  • Large Enterprises
  • Small and Medium Enterprises

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Application

  • Speech Recognition
  • Chatbots
  • Fraud Detection and Risk Assessment
  • Sentiment Analysis

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by End-user

  • Banking, Financial Services and Insurance
  • Retail
  • Healthcare and Life Sciences
  • Information Technology and Telecom
  • Education
  • Media and Advertising
  • Others

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • U.K.
  • Germany
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • India
  • Rest of Asia-Pacific
  • Rest of the World
  • Latin America
  • Middle East and Africa

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

  • Top Companies
  • Strategic Analysis
  • Key Product Launches and Developments
  • Key Collaborations and Partnerships
  • Key Acquisitions and Expansions

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

  • Abbyy
  • Accenture plc
  • Alteryx
  • Amazon.Com Inc.
  • Appen
  • Attivio
  • Avaamo
  • C3 Ai Inc.
  • Cisco Systems Inc.
  • Cognitivescale
  • Darktrace
  • Databricks
  • Deepmind (Alphabet Inc.)
  • Digitalgenius
  • Expert Systems
  • Hewllet Packard Enterprise
  • IBM
  • Intel Corp.
  • Microsoft Corp.
  • Nvidia
  • Numenta
  • Qualcomm
  • Smarsh
  • Spark Cognition

