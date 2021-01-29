DUBLIN, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Collaborative Robot: Patent Distribution, Market Trends, and Opportunities " report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Collaborative robots are designed to interact closely with staff in a co-working environment. Due to diverse work requirements, designing automated work tasks carried out by robots has become more and more popular.

With the human-machine interface advantage, collaborative robots have become an option for many companies when they evaluate automation solutions in recent years. This report looks into several key fields and sectors in which most collaborative robot patents are filed, examines key collaborative patent distribution by technology, and explores their key applications.

List of Topics

  • Overview of collaborative robot technologies
  • US collaborative robot patent counts by patent field, by application year, and by patent technology
  • Patent analysis from an industrial-analytic perspective

Key Topics Covered:

1. Background

1.1 Technology Definition

2. Patent Mining

3. Patent Analysis

3.1 Analysis by Field

3.2 Analysis by Technology

3.3 Analysis by Technology and Patent Application Year

4. Analyst's Perspective

Appendix

List of Companies

  • ABB
  • Fanuc
  • Kuka
  • Yaskawa Electric

List of Tables

Table 1 Collaborative Robot Patent Share by Field, Technology, Class, and Subclass

Table 2 Matrix of Collaborative Robot Patent Counts by Technology and Patent Application Year

List of Figures

Figure 1 Collaborative Robot Illustration

Figure 2 Collaborative Patent Share by Field

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vpeouk

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-collaborative-robot-market-report-2021-patent-distribution-market-trends-and-opportunities-analysis-featuring-abb-fanuc-kuka--yaskawa-electric-301218090.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.